Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Dec. 4, 2023

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of two quarterfinal games scheduled on Monday night in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's the first day of the knockout stages in the league's newest competition. On that note, let's look at the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans preview that includes the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 4.

Monday's game is the 75th regular-season meeting between the two teams and the first one in the In-Season Tournament. The Pelicans are ahead in the head-to-head matchup 41-33 and have won six of the last 10 games against the Kings dating back to April 12, 2021.

The Kings and Pelicans have also faced each other twice already this season, with New Orleans winning both games at the Smoothie King Center. Their win on Nov. 20 was lopsided, but the victory two days later was much closer.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans quarterfinal game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is set for Monday, Dec. 1 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA on TNT, NBC Sports California and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Moneyline: Kings (-165) vs Pelicans (+145)

Spread: Kings -4 (-110) vs Pelicans +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (u236) vs Pelicans -110 (o236)

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Sacramento Kings enter Monday's game as winners of seven of their last 10 contests. They are coming off an impressive 123-117 victory over the defending champions Denver Nuggets at home, which was a confidence booster for a team with a record of 11-7.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans did the opposite as they lost their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls 124-118. The Pelicans have been inconsistent this season, particularly due to the injuries suffered by Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups

The Sacramento Kings have two players on their injury report for Monday's contest – Chris Duarte and Alex Len. Duarte is questionable due to a sore left knee. Head coach Mike Brown will likely use a starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans will be without Matt Ryan and Larry Nance Jr. due to injuries. Head coach Willie Green is expected to use a starting five consisting of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 30.3 points per game. Fox is slightly favored to go under despite going over 27.5 points in three of his last four games.

Zion Williamson is favored to go over 23.5 points, the same as his scoring average this season. Williamson has scored over 23.5 points three times in his last four contests. He has relatively stayed healthy this season and has only missed half of back-to-back games.

Domantas Sabonis has an over/under of 11.5 rebounds for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sabonis is heavily favored to go over even though he has not grabbed more than 11.5 rebounds in four of his last five games.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Sacramento Kings are favored to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings are back at home after losing the first two season matchups in New Orleans.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the underdog Pelicans on the road and get their third win over Sacramento this season. They are also leaning towards New Orleans covering the spread, while the total will likely go under.

