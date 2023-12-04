5 teams with luckiest defenses based on 'opponent shooting luck' in 2023-24 NBA season

Winning is hard in the NBA and several factors are needed to happen such as having the right players, coaching staff, injuries, skills and much more. Another factor would be luck, which is something that some people may not believe in. It's become an obvious part of the game, but what does luck mean in the league?

Some fanbases would blame injuries for why their teams didn't win a game or even a championship. What if the 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers had a healthy Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love? What if Chris Paul did not suffer an injury in the 2018 Western Conference Finals?

Another type of luck could be a missed free throw or a missed wide-open shot. A whole lot of games were decided by missed free throws, while others would also consider Kevin Durant's toe being on the line against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7 as luck too.

5 NBA teams with luckiest defenses based on 'opponent shooting luck'

NBA University published a new stat called opponent shooting luck, which shows teams have had the luckiest defenses in the NBA. It's based on what kind of shot the team gives up against an opponent, depending on the shot type, quality expectations and the results.

Based on "wins," we will list down the five luckiest teams in the 2023-24 NBA season so far. "Wins" are calculated based on the situation where the show came from, whether it's missing a free throw in the clutch or missing a wide-open shot down big.

On that note, here are the five luckiest teams based on "opponent shooting luck."

#5 - LA Clippers

The LA Clippers come in at number five with 35.2 opponent shooting luck points. Based on the data, the Clippers are "lucky" that some teams have missed wide-open 3-point shots against them. However, it's worth noting that they are also among the best defensive teams in the league.

The Clippers are currently seventh in defensive rating this season, while they have the fifth-best defense against the 3-point shot. While there was some "luck" as to why opposing teams missed shots against them, it also helps to have perimeter defenders such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Terance Mann.

#4 - Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a record of 6-13, which puts them at No. 13 in the Western Conference standings. The Blazers are also "lucky" that their opponents are missing 3-point shots against them.

Portland has 36.8 total opponent shooting luck points, most of which came from their 3-point shooting luck. However, the Blazers have one of the best defenses in the league at No. 10. They are also tied at No. 1 for the best defense against 3-point shots, which is the only positive thing they are doing this season.

#3 - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently holds the best record in the Western Conference at 15-4, which is tied for best in the league with the Boston Celtics. If Timberwolves haters or basketball casuals see the "luck" data, they might think that Minnesota is only good because of it.

That's far from the truth because they have the best defense in the NBA. If the Timberwolves keep it up, Rudy Gobert will likely win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year. Their perimeter defense anchored by Anthony Edwards should also be given credit for allowing just 33.7% from beyond the arc.

#2 - Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were one of the worst teams in the NBA over the past few seasons, but they look like a different team this season. Head coach Ime Udoka has turned them around despite their current record of 8-9. They are one of the most improved teams in the league.

It's worth noting that they are also "lucky" that some of their opponents are missing 3-point shots. However, the Rockets also own one of the best team defenses (6th) and best 3-point defenses (1st) in the entire NBA. Some fans might not like it, but Dillon Brooks is a huge factor in the team's success on that end of the floor.

#1 - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently the "luckiest" team in the NBA this season so far. The Pelicans have the highest "opponent shooting luck" with 74.6 total points, the majority of which are from the "luck" from beyond the arc.

While it's possible that "luck" was a part of their success this season, they also have several good perimeter defenders – Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels. Their overall defense is subpar compared to the other teams in this list at No. 13, they led the league in opponent 3-point percentage last season and are currently third this campaign.

