Watch: Paul Pierce turns heads after donning NBA photographer's role at Sixers-Celtics 

Paul Pierce has been retired since 2017 after a 19-year NBA career that culminated with his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He worked as an analyst after retirement, but it seems like "photographer" will be on his post-career resume, too.

In the video below, Pierce was in attendance for the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game at the TD Garden. He's a Celtics legend and will always be welcomed in Beantown.

Cameras caught "The Truth" taking photographs on the sidelines, trying to capture the best moments of the game in the second quarter. He was also seen interacting with the official photographers under the basket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Paul Pierce was hired by ESPN after his retirement to be a studio analyst for "The Jump" and "NBA Countdown." Pierce stayed with the network until April 2021 when he was fired for inappropriate behavior during an Instagram live session.

The former NBA Finals MVP live-streamed a poker game that had several women in bikinis dancing and twerking. The women were also giving Pierce a massage, while he was drinking and smoking a blunt. It was a PR disaster for ESPN, so they fired him three days after the incident.

Pierce now appears on the "Ticket & The Truth" podcast with former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett. Their podcast is on SHOWTIME Basketball, one of the most popular shows featuring Hall of Famers.

Also Read: "Anyone but Klay": Warriors fans voice mixed opinions as team is reportedly open to extending Chris Paul

Paul Pierce comments about NBA In-Season Tournament

Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics qualified for the knockout rounds of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics were in danger of missing out due to point differential, which Jayson Tatum was upset about.

However, they pulled off the unthinkable after blowing out the Chicago Bulls in their final group stage game to move ahead of the Orlando Magic. They face the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinals, with a potential showdown against either the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks in the semifinals.

On the "NBC Sports Boston" pregame show, Paul Pierce was asked about what would happen if the 2008 Celtics were in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Pierce was not shy in boasting that his team would have destroyed the point differential.

"Man, we probably would've beat the sh*t out of everybody," Pierce said. "I mean, that point differential would've meant a lot for us."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Drake curse is back" - Suns fans in shambles as Devin Booker injures himself in streak-ending loss vs Raptors