Watch: Video of Zion Williamson joking about joining Bulls with team's assistant coach resurfaces

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visited the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night. The Pelicans suffered their 10th loss of the season, while the Bulls won their second straight game. An old video of the two-time NBA All-Star joking with a Bulls assistant coach about possibly joining the team suddenly resurfaced.

In the video below shared by @BullsCentral on X, Williamson can be seen talking to Chigozie Umeadi and joking about possibly joining the Bulls. Umeadi told Zion that he heard rumors about him wanting to leave New Orleans for Chicago.

The Pelicans superstar then seemingly confirmed while joking that Umeadi should not be saying things like that out loud. However, Bulls fans should not celebrate since the video was originally uploaded on February 17 by @courtsideshod on TikTok.

Also, Umeadi is not an assistant coach for the Bulls. He's the Director of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate team. He's a former player for the University of Illinois Springfield.

Here's the original video:

There were plenty of rumors last season about the future of Zion Williamson in New Orleans. Williamson had the Pelicans rolling in the first half of the 2022-23 season before a hamstring injury in January cost him the rest of the campaign.

Williamson was linked to many teams in the summer, especially before the 2023 NBA draft. However, the Pelicans decided to stay put and continue building around Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The move has paid off for now since the Pelicans have a winning record so far and Williamson has been relatively healthy. He has only missed a handful of games because the team doesn't want him to play on back-to-back nights.

Zion Williamson scores 27 points in loss to Bulls

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson had a team-high 27 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 124-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Williamson also had five rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough to give the Pelicans their 12th win of the season.

Brandon Ingram had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans are back on the road on Monday against the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan was huge for the Bulls with 24 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. Coby White had his best game of the season, putting up 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

