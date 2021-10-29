What is the current record for most blocks by a point guard in NBA history?

5-time All-Star and 2014 NBA Slam dunk contest winner John Wall holds the record for being the point guard with the highest number of blocks in league history. Wall reached the landmark last season during the Houston Rockets’ regular season match against the Indiana Pacers in April 2021.

During the game, Wall produced 31 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds, shooting at almost 42.9% as the Rockets failed to avoid a 4th straight loss. John Wall also had 2 blocks, taking his overall tally to 425.

He managed to tie with former Dallas Mavericks player and current head coach Jason Kidd for the top spot, and followed it up with 2 more blocks ten days later against the LA Clippers.

John Wall chase-down blocks are a thing of beauty 🤩



Here's hoping for many more in Houston 🙏

Who is the point guard with the highest number of blocks in the NBA?

John Wall was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and spent ten seasons with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal that also involved current LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

Despite his position, Wall has always had a tendency to block shots and apart from having a high offensive output. He holds the record for the most blocks by a point guard, and is currently leading the list with a total of 427 blocks.





Scoring: 52 points

Rebounds: 13

Assists: 20

Steals: 9

Blocks: 5



It would be epic if Wall had a 60 point, 15 rebound, 22 assist, 10 steal and 6 block game vs. the Wizards in a win for Houston.



John Wall's career-highs?
Scoring: 52 points
Rebounds: 13
Assists: 20
Steals: 9
Blocks: 5

John Wall has, until now, not played a single minute in the NBA this season, and has had an especially difficult time since sustaining a season ending achilles injury in the 2018-19 season. Last year, Wall played a total of 40 NBA games.

He was not part of the Houston Rockets’ preseason campaign but has been offered an off-court role from the sidelines. John Wall has been part of the Rockets’ practice sessions but is not expected to play again.

John Wall and Christian Wood in action for the Houston Rockets

Wall currently has around $92 million owed to him by the Rockets over two seasons. He was their most important player last year and has been rumored to be on the verge of being bought out.

Wall holds the unique distinction of having the most blocks in the NBA as a point-guard. Jason Kidd (425), former LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson (361), Baron Davis (360) and Nate McMillan (332) forming the rest of the top-5.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee