What are Daryl Morey's contract details with the Sixers? Salary, duration and more explored

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden made headlines on Monday after a video surfaced of him taking a shot at Sixers President Daryl Morey. Harden, who was taking part in an Adidas media event in China, publicly called Morey a "liar".

This came just two days after Philly reportedly ended trade talks involving Harden, following his trade request earlier this offseason. With Harden and Morey now at an impasse, many fans have been curious about how long Morey is under contract with the Sixers.

Morey first joined Philly back in 2020 after it was reported that he signed a five-year deal worth more than $10 million annually:

“Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks,” The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported at the time.

The Sixers had to pay a premium to land Morey as he was regarded as one of the top executives in the league. Morey previously constructed a Houston Rockets team, led by Harden, that made two Western Conference finals appearances. This included the Rockets coming within one game of the NBA Finals in 2018.

Morey was also named the NBA’s Executive of the Year that season. In total, Morey spent 14 years with Houston before stepping down as the team’s general manager in 2020 and signing with the Sixers shortly after.

“Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers' president of basketball operations,” Sixers managing partner, Josh Harris said after Morey was hired.

He added:

“Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available, so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here. He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an innovator, visionary, and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our chances of delivering a championship-caliber team to our fans.”

Most would agree that Morey’s tenure in Philly has been disappointing thus far. This comes as the Sixers have fallen in the Eastern Conference semi-finals in each of his first three seasons with the team.

This includes the last two years with Harden, who was acquired by Philly midway through the 2021-22 season. However, Morey still has more time to turn things around as he is under contract for two more years with the Sixers.

Why is James Harden so unhappy with Daryl Morey?

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey and Sixers star guard James Harden

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden is frustrated with Daryl Morey over his lack of a long-term maximum contract extension. Harden reportedly expected to have a deal done with the Sixers earlier this offseason. However, the two sides failed to agree on a new deal.

So, Harden instead opted into his $35.6 million player option in June and requested a trade. Philly then decided to end trade negotiations on Saturday, leaving both Harden and the Sixers in an awkward situation ahead of training camp.

“Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the team is risking Harden's arrival at training camp bringing anything but a championship mindset,” Wojnarowski wrote.

As for Harden’s full comments on Morey, he made it known that he has no intention of suiting up for Philly ever again as long as Morey is in charge:

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of,” Harden said.

“Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of.”

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games last season.

It remains to be seen how Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers will handle the 10-time All-Star’s demands moving forward.

