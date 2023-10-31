What does day-to-day mean in fantasy basketball? Exploring why it's crucial when choosing your roster

Fantasy basketball is a long game. It takes patience and daily activity to keep up in the fast-paced NBA season. One important element of fantasy basketball is injury reports. You do not want to start a player and end up with a bagel because the player never played. Sometimes the injury reports change the day of the contest, so you always need to check your lineups and the NBA injury reports.

The injury reports have multiple designations. Day-to-day is one of those injury designations. But what does it mean? Let’s take a closer look.

Day-to-day or DTD means what it says, the player is being evaluated each day and has no specific timetable for a return. It may seem like a simple and solid designation. It does mean that the player is likely to return soon and their injury will not require a long-term absence and recovery.

However, a player with a day-to-day designation is extremely unlikely to play that night. It is usually a sign the player will be out. It is among the many NBA injury designations. What are the others?

NBA fantasy basketball injury designations

Tracking injuries is the most important thing in NBA fantasy basketball. It is a long season and oftentimes players will miss games when you are not expecting. You must keep track of your lineup and the injury designations next to their names.

Let’s look at the different types of injury designations in NBA fantasy basketball. We will look at them from least to most serious.

Probable - This means the player is likely to play. This usually means the player missed practice but is likely to play in the game. It can also mean they have an injury but it is minor enough to play through.

Questionable - This usually means the player is leaning toward playing but it could go either way. It is usually the most honest injury designation, even though it does not give a definite answer.

Game Time Decision - This means the NBA player has a 50/50 shot of playing. It usually means they will go through warmups to determine if they can play. It can be difficult since some teams will decide right before tipoff that the player will not play and throw a wrench in your lineup.

Day-to-Day - As stated above, this means the player likely will not play. They will not be out a long time but are being evaluated each day and probably will not play that day/night.

Doubtful - This also means the player is highly unlikely to play. It usually means the player has a very slim chance to play but it's more likely the team just wants the other team to prepare for that player. They are still unlikely to suit up and would be limited if they did.

Out - This one is simple. The player will not play and could miss multiple games potentially.

IR - This means the player is out for an extended time. They could also miss the entire season depending on the injury.