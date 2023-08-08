What did Devin Booker say to Luka Doncic? A dive into two NBA superstars' heated exchange over the years

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic figured in one of the most iconic memes to hit the internet, and it shows both players trash-talking against each other.

In a high-scoring game on March 5, 2023, the two players squared off, with the Phoenix Suns beating the Dallas Mavericks 130-126. Devin Booker tallied 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Luka Doncic was not far behind with 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Before the game ended, Booker was seen trash-talking Doncic, and it became a main subject of the media afterward. The Suns guard was not shy in telling what he said to the Slovenian player.

"You guys say you don't want everybody to be friendly-friendly. There you go. We got some smoke," said Booker on what he told Doncic.

As a title competitor in the NBA, Booker downplayed what happened, and it is just two competitive basketball players enjoying the game.

"Yeah, it's just two competitors going at it," said Booker. "Everybody speaks on how friendly the NBA is now and don't like that. I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we're competing, we're competing."

Nonetheless, Luka Doncic was not impressed with Booker's trash talk and gave a stern warning about the timing of his trash talk.

“It’s a competitive game. It’s all good. Next time, just don’t wait until there’s three seconds left to talk,” said the Doncic of Booker.

WATCH: Devin Booker gets face-to-face with Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic trash talk history with Devin Booker

This was not the first time Luka Doncic and Devin Booker engaged in a war of words inside the basketball court. The earlier one took place in Game 7 in the playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in 2022.

Booker mocked Doncic for flopping in Game 5, and it was Slovenian's turn in Game 7. The Mavericks were the underdog team during the series, and they had a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter with a victory almost a guarantee.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet that night with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in that win.

With the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns as consistent contenders in the NBA Western Conference, we should not be surprised when both players go at it again in the near future.

