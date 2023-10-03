What does Emo hair mean? Jimmy Butler's new look explained

Jimmy Butler seems to be going through an 'emo look' phase. The Miami Heat superstar shocked everyone with a new look on Monday's (Oct. 3) media day. He went viral for his hairstyle. After wearing long dreads last year, Butler decided to pull off an early 2000s style with emo hair, leaving everyone in splits.

When he rocked the dreadlocks last year, Butler revealed he wanted the internet to take note of it. Another reason was that the NBA and other publications had to use his image with the dreadlocks for the rest of the season. This year, however, Butler was in his feelings, which led to him donning the 'emo hair.'

What is Emo hair?

Jimmy Butler's emo hair has everyone buzzing in the NBA. However, it isn't actually the Heat star's discovery. Emo hair is a cut which got popularized in the early 2000s. It was part of the 'emo subculture' embraced by the youth majorly back then. It's a unique cut with the key features being side-swept bangs and layers, commonly used in all 'emo' hairstyles.

Jimmy Butler pulled off the classic emo hairstyle

There are several variations of the emo hair. Butler appears to have pulled off the classic emo haircut during media day. The Heat forward had his hair straightened and colored in a bright shape with side-swept bangs. Butler explained the reason behind his uncanny look upon entering the room before his interview, saying:

"Don’t make me break character. I’m emo – leave me alone."

Jimmy Butler dived further into his explanation in a separate interview on NBA TV with Taylor Rooks, suggesting it was the Damian Lillard trade saga that impacted him significantly. Lillard was widely expected to land in Miami after reportedly choosing the Heat as his preferred destination.

However, the Trail Blazers and Heat never reached an agreement. With the teams far apart on a potential trade, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Lillard was eventually open to a trade to Milwaukee or Brooklyn. The Bucks struck an agreement with the Blazers in a three-team deal, including the Suns. The Heat missed another shot at acquiring a superstar talent.

"I'm just emotional right now. A lot has gone on in the past week with basketball. So, you know ... My emotions just show," said. Butler.

"I was said, I was excited and then angry and then sad and then excited again and then pi**ed off and then sad again, and now I'm excited," said Butler. "I don't tell anybody how I feel. I just handle it accordingly... I am happy for Damian Lillard."

Jimmy Butler seems to have taken his attention away from the unfortunate offseason. He even issued a stern warning to Damian Lillard and the Bucks, saying:

I’m gonna go beat Dame, Giannis, and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title."