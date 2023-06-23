What is the G League in basketball? Finding out how much G League players make

In simple terms, G League is the minor league of the NBA. This is the league that consists of players, coaches, officials, trainers and front office staff, who are all seeking a spot in the league.

As the G League acts as a developmental stage, the minor league consists of 30 teams (28 with one-to-one connections with franchises from the NBA).

When it comes to salary-wise, G League players make a minimum salary of $40,500 (50 regular-season games for five-six months). The current salary was increased from the previous (2021-22) season's minimum salary of $37,000.

Meanwhile, the salary amount for G League Select players are different. These are 18-year-old athletes with tremendous upside who decide to head to the G League instead of going to college. As they continue to hone their game, they earn a minimum salary of $125,000.

The scenario is also different for how much money G League two-way players make. They earn about $502,000, as they are players who their respective NBA teams have set aside for two roster spots for two-way players.

G League assignment players on the other hand have no minimum pay. These players have played at least three years in the NBA as their respective teams send them to the minor league for a specific period of time. G League assignment players are athletes with the potential to compete long-term in the league, but still in need of proper development.

