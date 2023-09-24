What happened to Anthony Edwards' mother? Exploring heartrending reason behind Wolves star's jersey no. change

Anthony Edwards has worn the No.1 jersey for the Minnesota Timberwolves since getting drafted. However, that was not always the case when he was in high school and college because the number he sported on his jersey all through his pre-NBA career was the number 5.

Whether it be in high school or while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, Edwards wore the number 5. The number 5 holds a dear place in his heart, with both good and heartbreaking stories attached to it. Now, for the upcoming season, Edwards has decided on his favorite jersey number once again, moving away from 1.

He was born on August 5, the fifth day of the month, a common reason why most players prefer certain numbers. But there is also another heartwrenching story behind why "5" is so important to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards lost two important woman figures in his life in 2015, both within 8 months. He lost his mother, Yvette, and grandmother Shirley, to cancer, and as if the universe had some sort of signal to the Ant-man, both of them passed away on the 5th day of the month.

He's been open about his relationships with them, always speaking highly about their influence on his life. And also how he always looks to cheer people around him because of the tragic losses that he faced when he was a child. He was raised by his brother and sister, two people who made sure Ant never lost his way.

He announced the decision on August 1, four days before his birthday, in an exclusive interview with NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Expand Tweet

This is what he had to say about the number switch, with his typical smile.

"5 has always been my number. All through high school, college, and AAU. A number that I always wanted. I couldn't get it when I got drafted because my teammate had it. But now that the opportunity presents itself, I decided to go for it."

Edwards is looking forward to wearing "his" number on the court again and will look to honor his mother and grandmother by wearing it against his opposition.

Anthony Edwards is looking forward to taking his game to the next level

In just a few short years in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has climbed to the rank of superstardom, not just in Minnesota, but in the NBA.

Everyone saw his potential even before joining the league, and he went as the first pick of the 2020 draft. He has been the most improved of the draft class as well, a feat not many 1st picks can say. Edwards went to the FIBA World Cup this summer with a bunch of young teammates and was the best player for Team USA.

He did not play against teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in the tournament but has big plans for the big man. He wants to see KAT play at an MVP level, something many fans have been waiting for.

Edwards also wants to see Rudy Gobert play like a DPOY winner and wants to win 50 games this season. He is looking to better himself, aiming to score more than 24.6 PPG and 3.7 assists a game he averaged last season, those efforts earning him his 1st All-Star call-up as well.

Look for a "breakout season" of sorts from the Ant-man, who's entering his fourth season after signing a deal of five years worth $260 million.