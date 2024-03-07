What happened to Bismack Biyombo? Closer look as Thunders reserve center collapses on the court

The OKC Thunder bench was rattled after big man Bismack Biyombo fainted and fell backwards on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Wednesday.

As his teammates made their way to the bench for a timeout, the veteran Congolese player was caught on camera slowly fainting and landing on his back.

Team members immediately looked after him. He quickly regained his consciousness and walked back on his own to the dugout, where he was further evaluated.

The Trail Blazers’ physicians checked on him and later cleared Bismack Biyombo of any serous medical conditions. The team, though, chose to rest him for the rest of the contest and will evaluate him again on Thursday.

Biyombo, 31, was a recent addition to the Thunder lineup after being signed early last month. He started the season with the Memphis Grizzlies until he was waived on Jan. 10.

He has only played four games with the Thunder in limited time of 5.8 minutes.

As Bismack Biyombo was left unavailable after collapsing on the sidelines early, the OKC Thunder found themselves in a deep battle with the Portland Trail Blazers.

With three minutes left, OKC led the Trail Blazers 116-110. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chalked up 33 points. He was being backstopped by 27 points of Jalen Williams and the 19 points and 13 rebounds double-double of Chet Holmgren.

Portland, meanwhile, was being led by Anfernee Simons’ 24 points.

OKC was looking to bounce back against the Trail Blazers after a 116-104 loss to the LA Lakers in its previous game. The Thunder have a 42-19 record, second in the Western Conference.