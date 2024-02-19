What is the highest scoring half of an NBA All-Star Game?

All-Star games are the NBA's most celebrated events featuring the best players of the league of that season selected by the coaching staff, media and fans to truly earn the highest of the high spots and honor in the league.

Last season's (2023) All-Star game recorded three historic precedents broken and improved by the same player, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. He recorded the most points in a game, in a quarter and the half.

The star player from the Celtics realized he was on an exceptional hot streak during his remarkable third-quarter performance and had no intentions of halting his shooting spree.

Tatum ended the night with 55 points (most in All-Star) in just 35 minutes with 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. He shot 71.0% on 22 of 31, including 55.6% from beyond the arc, going 10 of 18.

Tatum eclipsed the 52 points scored by Anthony Davis in 2017. Additionally, he established a new record for points in a single quarter by netting 27 in the third and most in a half with 38 points.

What happened in Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron in the 2023 All-Star game?

Jayson Tatum's remarkable tally of 10 three-pointers ranks second in All-Star game history, trailing only behind the 16 three-pointers made by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry in the 2022 All-Star game.

Tatum faced formidable competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell. The ex-Utah Jazz standout was eager to perform in his previous home arena, contributing significantly with eight 3-pointers and amassing 40 points and 10 assists for Team Giannis.

He joined the ranks as the eighth unique player in Celtics history to earn All-Star MVP honors, marking the first occurrence since Larry Bird's win in 1982.

This distinguished list also features Bob Cousy, a two-time recipient of the award in 1954 and 1957, along with Bill Russell in 1963.

Despite Tatum's remarkable performance, the honor of hitting the game's final shot went to Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks and former Portland Trail Blazer.

Lillard's critical 3-pointer allowed Team Giannis to achieve the winning target score of 182. Alongside his game-winning shot, Lillard contributed with eight 3-pointers, totaling 26 points.

Jaylen Brown from the Celtics spearheaded Team LeBron's effort with 35 points and a game-leading 14 rebounds. Kyrie Irving, representing the Dallas Mavericks, added 32 points along with 15 assists, while Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers also contributed 32 points for Team LeBron.