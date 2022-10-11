What are James Harden's contract details for 2022-23 NBA season? All you need to know

James Harden's contract has been somewhat controversial this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers guard opted out of his previous contract, giving up more than $13 million.

While 76ers fans are happy that he did this, some fans believe that the shooting guard took under-the-table money for this favor. Considering that there is no proof of this, it appears that Daryl Morey has worked his magic again, and this move will allow the 76ers to contend next season.

Thanks to James Harden's contract, the 76ers were able to add a few key pieces, including P.J. Tucker. This article will reveal how much Harden will be paid next season and everything else about his contract.

James Harden's contract will pay him $33 million next season

James Harden's contract will keep him in Philly for two more years (Image via Getty Images)

James Harden's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will pay him $33 million next season. The Sixers will open their regular season on Tuesday, October 18, with a game against the Celtics in Boston.

A few months ago, Harden opted out of his previous contract. This contract would have paid the 2017-18 NBA MVP $47.4 million next season. Opting out of it and signing a smaller deal may be controversial, but it's also very inspiring.

The 10-time All-Star has shown that he's ready to sacrifice for the good of the team. Thanks to James Harden's contract, the Sixers freed up some cap space and signed a couple of players during the offseason.

James Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers last season (Image via Getty Images)

Due to signing a new deal, the shooting guard cannot be traded until December 15. He also reserves the right to veto any trade the Philadelphia 76ers may put him in.

When it comes to trades, James Harden's contract also has a 15% trade kicker. This means that, in the case of a trade, the 76ers would have to pay him 15% of the amount he has yet to collect from his deal.

Finally, the three-time scoring champion has a Player Option on his new contract. This gives him the power to choose whether or not he wants to play for Philadelphia in the 2023-24 season.

If Harden exercises his Player Option, he will be paid $35.6 million in the second year of his contract. He can also decline and become an unrestricted free agent.

Harden's future

Harden could achieve a lot in Philadelphia (Image via Getty Images)

James Harden's contract will most likely keep him in Philly until 2024. He has a great team that could go deep in the playoffs. Harden hasn't won a championship so far in his career, but he made one trip to the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.

While he is no longer a triple-double machine, the 6-foot-5 combo guard can still play incredible basketball. He only appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Sixers last season and has a chance for a fresh start.

If he plays well, Harden could help Philadelphia go deep in the playoffs and finally win it all. The 76ers haven't won a championship since 1983 and their last NBA Finals appearance took place in 2001.

