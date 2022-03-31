"What did the janitor say when he jumped out the closet?" - Shaquille O'Neal leaves Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker in splits with hilarious dad joke

The NBA postgame show on TNT starring Shaquille O'Neal has always been one filled with comedy. That could happen on Thursday with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Or it could happen on Tuesday with Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe. The show never disappoints its audience.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116 on Tuesday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously began the postgame news conference with a dad joke. So, the "NBA on TNT Tuesday Night" cast went all in on the dad jokes idea for the day and started sharing their own witty punchlines.

O'Neal shared the first joke of the show:

"What did the janitor say when he jumped out the closet? ... Supplies"

Everyone on set burst out laughing, especially Parker, who marveled at the punchline.

Then, Dwyane Wade attempted one that didn't get as energetic a response from the co-hosts as O'Neal's joke did. He said:

"What do you call a criminal landing an airplane? ... Con-descending"

After O'Neal didn't laugh at Wade's joke, Parker declared a battle between the two. Big Diesel then offered another joke:

"I got some trees in front of my house, I don't really trust them though because they are ... shady!"

The joke sparked some laughter, but his first joke was clearly the funnier one.

Shaquille O'Neal won an Oscar along with Stephen Curry

Shaquille O'Neal, right, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Everything that happened at the 94th Academy Awards was overshadowed by Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage. One of the things that didn't get much coverage was Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen Curry sharing an Oscar for the category "Best Documentary Short Subject" for "The Queen of Basketball."

The film is about Lusia Harris, the first woman to be drafted by an NBA team. The movie was executive produced by O'Neal and Curry.

Harris was a college star who won three national titles at Delta State and a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. The WNBA wasn't founded until 1996, and she was given the unique opportunity to try out for the New Orleans Jazz (now the Utah Jazz). She turned it down to raise a family but is still known as the first woman to be drafted into the NBA.

The other nominations in the category of Best Documentary Short were "Audible." "Lead Me Home," "Three Songs for Benazir" and "When We Were Bullies."

The movie runs for 22 minutes and is distributed by The New York Times. It was directed by Ben Proudfoot.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Whose joke's were more funny? Shaquille O'Neal Dwyane Wade 0 votes so far