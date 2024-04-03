What is Joel Embiid’s new contract with Skechers? Closer look at former MVP’s latest multi-year endorsement

Joel Embiid is set to represent Skechers, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Tuesday. The reigning MVP has inked a multi-year endorsement agreement with the shoe brand, solidifying his role as the "face of the company's basketball division."

Following a two-month hiatus due to a left meniscus injury necessitating surgery, Embiid made his comeback to the court on Tuesday night against the OKC Thunder, notably sporting Skechers footwear.

Mike Vorkunov reported that Skechers was venturing into the basketball arena and eyeing Embiid as its flagship figure in October. The Philadelphia 76ers' standout center, previously affiliated with Under Armour, was targeted for the pivotal role.

LA Clippers standout guard Terance Mann and New York Knicks superstar Julius Randle emerged as the inaugural signees of endorsement deals with Skechers.

Expanding its horizons into the realm of soccer, the shoe brand has enlisted a list of luminaries, counting Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane among its roster.

Additionally, golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson have secured endorsement agreements with the brand.

Significance of Joel Embiid signing with Skechers

Securing Joel Embiid's partnership marks a significant stride for Skechers as it endeavors to vie with formidable competitors like Under Armour, Adidas, Nike and Jordan Brand in the basketball domain.

As a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion and one-time MVP, Embiid stands among the NBA's premier mega stars. Expected to represent the United States in the forthcoming Paris Olympics, his presence ensures global attention, providing fans an opportunity to witness his latest footwear on the international stage.

How did Joel Embiid play in his debut wearing Skechers and return from injury?

Joel Embiid propelled Philadelphia into the lead with four crucial free throws in the last 40 seconds, culminating in a 24-point performance in his first game after a nine-week absence due to knee surgery.

His dominating play guided the 76ers to a hard-fought 109-105 victory over the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night.

Facing an 11-point deficit with 7:27 remaining, the 76ers ignited a relentless surge. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s timely 3-pointer ignited the comeback, with Embiid sealing the rally with a flurry of free throws.

Joel's precision from the foul line, going a flawless 12-for-12 on the night, proved pivotal. His two successful free throws secured a narrow 106-105 lead, followed by two more to extend it to 108-105, eventually sealing Philadelphia's comeback victory.