What did John Stockton say about COVID-19 vaccine? Looking at Utah Jazz legend's controversial take on vaccination

NBA legend John Stockton received a ton of flack after he shared his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine last year and came out with a bold claim. Stockton is one of the people who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and people have given him a hard time about it.

Last year, the Utah Jazz legend claimed that he can name over 1,000 athletes who have "suddenly died" after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with that, he was also firm in his refusal to cooperate with the health mandate that requires others to wear a face mask in protection against the virus.

Gonzaga University, his alma mater, has also requested him to wear a mask inside the campus. According to Stockton, the university asked him to do so as he's a famous figure on their campus.

"Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets."

John Stockton still has strong opinions against COVID-19 policies

2023 NBA All-Star - Starry 3-Point Contest

Earlier this year, John Stockton wasn't able to attend games at Gonzaga, nor was he able to step foot inside the campus. This was due to the COVID-19 policies that the university announced, which require vaccination and boosters for people who want to be inside the campus.

It wasn't long ago until Gonzaga announced that they've eased their policies and those unvaccinated are allowed inside. Stockton, who's heavily against the vaccine and mask mandate, was relieved about the update. However, the 10-time All-Star was still disappointed with the university.

"At first blush," Stockton wrote. "I am delighted by Gonzaga’s President Thayne McCulloh’s announcement that they will no longer require Covid injections and boosters as a prerequisite for the opportunity to attend and work at this great university."

"However, having read the entire letter, I am saddened and concerned that, like most other universities, we haven’t learned important lessons from the pandemic."

"Masks have been shown to be ineffective at stopping virus transmission and requiring masks may infringe on a student’s rights."

Fans have been critical of Stockton for his COVID-19 stance. Still, the NBA legend has remained firm with his stance and isn't budging about it.

