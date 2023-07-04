What are Kessler Edwards' contract details with the Kings? Taking a closer look at Salary, Endorsements, duration, and much more

Sacramento Kings forward Kessler Edwards made a decent start to his Summer League season with a 10-point effort in the team's 100-94 win over the Golden State Warriors. Edwards also recorded four steals and four rebounds in a solid defensive effort.

His shot was off, as he only made 5-of-14 field goals and went 0-for-7 from deep. Nevertheless, it was only his first game, so he could eventually find his rhythm. Edwards was traded to the Kings from the Nets at the 2023 deadline for cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau.

NBA @NBA



Kessler Edwards transition jam

Kessler Edwards is currently in the second year of a two-year $3.5 million contract he signed in 2022. The Sacramento Kings exercised his $1.9 million club option to avail his services for another season. Edwards will be a restricted free agent next year if the team he's on by the end of the season opts to extend a $2.4 million qualifying offer.

Edwards has had an up-and-down two years in the league. He was solid his rookie year with the Nets in 2021-22, playing 48 games, starting 23 times and averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting on 41/35/84 splits.

He only played a combined 36 games between the Nets and Kings his sophomore year, averaging 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Kessler Edwards must make the most of his opportunities at Summer League

Kessler Edwards hasn't found a consistent role with the Brooklyn Nets or Sacramento Kings. He has the talent and the NBA frame to succeed, making him a solid option at the four. He's also a serviceable 3-point shooter and could elevate Sacramento defensively with his size and length.

He'll likely be a bench player with the Kings, with Keegan Murray cementing his starting spot his rookie season and veteran Harrison Barnes re-signing on a multi-year deal. Edwards could contend for becoming the primary option off the bench for Barnes or Murray.

NBA University @NBA_University



Watching Nets tape and man—Kessler Edwards really jumps out.

The rook displayed beautiful shot blocking instincts and an impressive streak of physicality (watch him hang w Giannis) at 6'8 200lbs. Put up 3 3PA/gm in 20min and hit a decent clip w a pretty release. Exciting year 2!

His presence would help space the floor for Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Moreover, his defensive skillset will improve the Kings on that end (they ranked 24th as per defensive ratings).

However, Edwards needs to earn his spot. The Summer League is his opportunity to do so and win coach Mike Brown's trust. He had a solid start in the California Classic Summer League. However, an improved showing on offense could take him a long way in making his case as a main rotation player in Sacramento for this season.

