What is Kevin Love’s NBA Playoffs record? Achievements of Miami Heat player explored

Kevin Love's playoff record is quite impressive. The veteran forward has made the playoffs four times, yet he's made it to the NBA Finals in every single run, winning one championship ring.

Love began his career in Minnesota, but wasn't able to advance to the postseason. His first playoff appearance came with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, but he suffered an injury and didn't play after the first round.

The power forward has a chance to win his second championship with the Miami Heat in 2023. The Heat acquired him earlier this year through the buyout market, and he's turned out to be very valuable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Love's playoff record is amazing

In his first playoff appearance, Kevin Love featured in only four games. He helped the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2015 NBA playoffs, but was injured by Kelly Olynyk in the first game of the series.

The Cavaliers ended up advancing to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but Love wasn't there to help them. They lost in five games, but they bounce back a year later, becoming the only team to come back after being down 1-3 in the NBA Finals.

Love made four straight NBA Finals with the Cavaliers (Image via Getty Images)

Love and the Cavs made the NBA Finals in four straight years, but won only one series. Beating the Warriors with Kevin Durant was nearly impossible, as the Cavaliers won only one game in two years against the Dubs.

You may be interested in reading: Jimmy Butler's Record in Scott Foster games: How Heat superstar fares against maligned NBA referee

As a member of the Cavs, Kevin Love's NBA Playoffs record was 43-20. His win percentage was 68.2%, meaning that he won slightly more than two out of three games on average.

The veteran forward averaged 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in the postseason with Cleveland. In 63 games with the team, Love recorded 27 double-doubles.

Love has been great for the Heat so far as well (Image via Getty Images)

Kevin Love has been a big part of the Miami Heat as well. He is 11-5 in Miami and has averaged 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Considering that the Heat desperately needed extra size, signing Love turned out to be the right move.

You may be interested in reading: "I’ll take Jimmy Butler over pretty much anybody"- Kevin Love seems to take a shot at LeBron James while raving about Heat star

Overall, Kevin Love's playoff record is 54-25 (68.3%). His teams are 13-7 (65.0%) in the games he didn't play, but this record also includes a six-game series against the Chicago Bulls and a sweep over the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes