What are Kyle Lowry's career stats? Breaking down NBA champion's career

Kyle Lowry is one of the most experienced veterans in the NBA. He has recently seen his name thrown around in the blockbuster trade ideas involving Damian Lillard.

Despite his advancing age, Lowry is still seen as a positive contributor in NBA circles. Arguably the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time, Lowry is a leader for the Miami Heat who sets a tone with his hustle and game sense.

Heading into his 18th season in the NBA, Kyle Lowry has played in 1,078 NBA games, averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

That amounts to a total of 15,731 points, 6,750 assists, 4,700 rebounds, and 1,407 steals. These numbers are good enough for 13th overall in points, fifth in assists, 37th in rebounds, and ninth in steals among active players.

The former Raptor spent nine years in the North and holds franchise records for Assists, Win Shares, Steals, 3-point field goals, and Triple-doubles. That is definitely a CV-worth consideration for any team looking for a veteran leader as part of the Damian Lillard domino.

What teams have Kyle Lowry played for?

Kyle Lowry representing his current team, the Miami Heat

After two years at Vilanova, Kyle Lowry was drafted in 2006 by the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite showing promise at Memphis and even competing for a starting spot, he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Lowry developed into a starting-caliber guard during his stint with the Rockets. However, it was only after a trade to the Raptors in 2012 that Lowry reached his All-NBA peak.

A bumper contract and subsequent sign-and-trade took Lowry away from the Raptors and to the Miami Heat where he was expected to fit into the Heat culture effortlessly. While it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, Lowry did play a part in taking the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2023.

If a move is in the picture, the team is certainly getting one of the best guards of the past decade of basketball to be a wily, useful veteran. Lowry is definitely an icon and still has enough to help teams in the league.

