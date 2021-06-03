What is the the LA Lakers' record without Anthony Davis in the regular season as well as the playoffs?

The LA Lakers will take to the court tonight against the Phoenix Suns with the intent of saving their season. However, they might have to do it without the services of Anthony Davis, who is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision.

Anthony Davis is one of the two best LA Lakers players, alongside LeBron James. The power forward is central to both LA Lakers' plans and successes. It begs the question, what is the LA Lakers' record without Anthony Davis in the regular season as well as the playoffs?

How the LA Lakers have fared in the regular season and the playoffs in the absence of Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

The LA Lakers were without Anthony Davis for half of the 2020/21 season, and managed to post a 19-17 record in those 36 matches. In the playoffs, however, they have only played one game without him. That was Game 5 of the first round matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns and they lost it in embarrassing fashion, going down by a scoreline of 85-115.

They also played the second half of Game 4 in Anthony Davis' absence as he exited the game in the second quarter following a groin issue. The LA Lakers ended up losing that game as well, as the Suns were able to tie the series 2-2 that night.

Davis said when he’s tried to run and push off in pregame warm ups, his groin has bothered him.



It’s been OK when he’s gone through shooting drills and such. It’s the movement that’s tough, as the groin is so central to basically every movement. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021

But the LA Lakers can take optimism from the regular season when LeBron James was in the lineup without Anthony Davis. They played 18 games in which they posted a 11-7 record.

LeBron James had a dismal outing in Game 5 as he ended up with 24 points and seven assists, albeit on 9-19 shooting from the field. More importantly, he was unable to exert his presence in the game, as the Phoenix Suns ran away comfortable winners.

SUNS 🆚 LAKERS



As the series shifts back to LA... it's win or go home for the @Lakers while the @Suns can advance with a win! #NBAPlayoffs



Game 6 TONIGHT at 10:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/U1MkAO8t5F — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2021

The action returns to Staples Center, and head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping that LeBron James and supporting cast will show up. In order to make it to the next round, they will have to go for the win even if Anthony Davis is unable to suit up. It is still difficult to count the defending champions out, as LeBron James has willed his teams to series wins in such precarious situations in the past.

