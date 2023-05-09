What is Lance Blanks’ net worth? Exploring fortunes of ex- Phoenix Suns GM

Lance Blanks, the former basketball player and executive, passed away on Wednesday. Blanks' daughter revealed that the former player committed suicide. Ever since then, many basketball fans have begun inquiring about his life.

Many fans would like to know Lance Blanks' net worth. According to TDPel Media, Blanks' net worth is estimated at $2 million. Most of his income play from his NBA contracts and his salary as an executive.

Blanks was a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who was the 26th pick in the 1990 NBA draft. He spent three years in the professional basketball league, playing two seasons for the Detroit Pistons and one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lance Blanks played professional basketball overseas

After his brief career in the NBA, Lance Blanks played in a few other leagues, including the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). He eventually went overseas, playing in Germany, Hungary and Cyprus.

Blanks achieved a lot of success after his playing career. He serves as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers for five years, before he was named general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

Blanks was the former general manager of the Phoenix Suns (Image via Getty Images)

Lance Blanks was a rookie in the 1990-91 season. His first contract was with the Detroit Pistons as he received $365,000 for his services. Adjusted for inflation, the rookie contract would be worth approximately $808,000 in 2023.

You may be interested in reading: Who is Zeke Upshaw and how is his death intertwined with the NBA team Detroit Pistons? All you need to know

In his sophomore season, the shooting guard received $415,000, while his contract jumped to $490,000 in his third and final year in the league. In total, Blanks made approximately $1.3 million in the professional basketball league.

Poll : 0 votes