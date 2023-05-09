Who is Lance Blanks' wife Renee? Exploring their relationship and family

Lance Blanks' wife Renee is suffering from the tragic loss of her husband. Lance was a former NBA player who also played overseas. Besides his playing career, Blanks was an executive.

The former NBA player passed away on Wednesday, leaving his wife and two children behind. Lance Blanks' wife has successfully stayed away from the public eye, which is why many details about her are unknown.

While Renee and Lance have kept their lives private, we do know that they have two children together, Riley and Bryn. Interestingly, Riley is following in his father's footsteps as she's another athlete in the family.

Lance Blanks' wife survived the former NBA player

Lance Blanks' wife is quite a mysterious person. Unlike her husband, Renee Blanks has kept a low profile throughout her entire life, not allowing strangers and media outlets to know much about her.

Considering that Lance traveled across the world during his professional basketball career, it's hard to say where exactly he met his wife. However, Renee and her two daughters have survived the former NBA player.

One thing we do know about Lance Blanks' wife is that she's white, which makes their daughter biracial.

Blanks served as a general manager of the Phoenix Suns for three years (Image via Getty Images)

Renee is not the only mysterious person in the family. There are no details available on Bryn Blanks either, one of Lance Blanks' daughters. The only information we've found is that she's the youngest child and is three years older than her sister.

Riley Blanks, on the other hand, is mostly known for her love for tennis. She is 32 and her tennis role model is Venus Williams. When she was 12, Lance's daughter attended the United States Tennis Association Super National Winter Championships and the Copper Bowl junior championships.

Interestingly, Riley's father was also her coach. His extensive knowledge of sports has helped his daughter become a young tennis star.

Venus Williams was Riley Blanks' idol growing up (Image via Getty Images)

It was Riley who revealed the tragic news of her father's death. She doesn't know why the former NBA player committed suicide, but she doesn't think that the reason is important.

"But the fact is we will never truly know why [he committed suicide]. And we don't need to," Riley wrote on ESPN. "All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour our love into the family that made him happy."

Besides her love for tennis, Riley is also a storyteller and an artist. She is the creator of Woke Beauty, a photography movement. Riley has lived in six different countries.

