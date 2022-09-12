What is LeBron James Innovation Center? Taking a closer look at the new facility established at Nike World Headquarters

LeBron James now has an entire building named after him. Sportswear giant Nike has teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to unveil a brand new building called the 'LeBron James Innovation Center'.

The 37-year old attended the grand opening of the massive 700,000 square foot facility on September 7.

LeBron had previously signed a lifetime contract with Nike that was reportedly worth over $1 billion.

The LeBron James Innovation Center will be significant for the growth and improvement of professional sports across the globe.

In this article, we will take a closer look at it.

LeBron James Innovation Center is located at Nike's headquarters and is amazing

The LeBron James Innovation Center is located at Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It features a new 84,000 sq ft. lab dedicated to sports research.

The research lab will employ more than 70 scientists and researchers.

The LeBron James Innovation Center even left the four-time MVP in awe of its magnificance.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp “I never imagined something like this.”



Even LeBron James was amazed by the new LeBron James Innovation Center 🤯



“I never imagined something like this.”Even LeBron James was amazed by the new LeBron James Innovation Center 🤯 https://t.co/t58SpvrKCA

The center features a full-sized LeBron-themed basketball court. The court has several images of the Lakers superstar and even his crown logo.

LeBron James Innovation Center features a basketball court (Image via Nike)

The LeBron James Innovation Center also features a soccer field that will be available to both soccer and football players.

It is home to one of the biggest motion-capture systems in the world with approximately 400 motion-capture cameras. This will allow Nike to gather information regarding the athlete's performance, including speed, acceleration, force, stamina, and other important factors.

LeBron James and Nike - Match made in heaven

LeBron James has been a Nike icon for two decades. The NBA superstar has been crucial to the massive success the company has had during this period.

When talking about the new building, here is what the the Los Angeles Lakers forward had to say:

"I think this building is a match made in heaven when it comes to...my career. Just being able to continue to innovate, continue to tap into yourself and understanding that your body is your temple."

The LeBron James Innovation Center will help many young athletes reach their goals and perform to the best of their abilities.

Front Office Sports @FOS



84,000 sq ft research lab

906 rooftop solar panels

World's largest motion-capture system

Full-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp This week, Nike officially opened the LeBron James Innovation Center at its Oregon HQ84,000 sq ft research lab906 rooftop solar panelsWorld's largest motion-capture systemFull-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp This week, Nike officially opened the LeBron James Innovation Center at its Oregon HQ 🏢➖ 84,000 sq ft research lab➖ 906 rooftop solar panels➖ World's largest motion-capture system➖ Full-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp https://t.co/CzeNMG0gQx

James will be entering his 20th NBA season in less than two months, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

He and his future teammates will get good use out of the LeBron James Innovation Center in the coming years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak