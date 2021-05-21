What is LeBron James' NBA Playoffs win-loss record so far?

LeBron James etched yet another incredible storyline in his illustrious career on Thursday when he drilled a long-range three to sink the Golden State Warriors and send the LA Lakers into the NBA Playoffs.

Having won their NBA play-in game, the Lakers will now play the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in their first-round series, which begins on Sunday. This will mark the 15th time in his 18-year career that James has reached the playoffs.

The Lakers star holds the record for the most postseason appearances of any player in the history of the game.

In that time, he played 260 games, winning 172 times and losing on 88 occasions. That gives him a win percentage of 66.2% heading into the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Analyzing LeBron James' incredible playoffs record and what he can achieve this year

LeBron James' long-range three sank the Golden State Warriors

After a tumultuous season in which LeBron James had to miss almost a third of the Lakers' games due to an ankle injury, he showed up when they needed him the most. Facing a winner-takes-all matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies had they lost on Thursday, the 36-year-old ensured that wouldn't be necessary. His heroic three, put up over the master of long-range scoring, Steph Curry, was enough to send the Lakers into the playoffs.

If there had been any doubt prior to the game what impact James could have in the postseason given his lengthy layoff, he later quashed it. He leads the LA Lakers into their second postseason venture in a row as they seek to win back-to-back championships.

Fans were given a timely reminder that it is never a clever idea to write LeBron James out. His brilliance is inevitable and it will take a monumental effort from an inexperienced Phoenix Suns side to stop him.

LeBron James is quite unlike any other NBA player, and is able to add another gear to his game in the playoffs. He has won four championship rings with three different sides and, on each occasion, won the NBA Finals MVP award.

In Game 6 of the Finals against the Miami Heat last year, he passed Derek Fisher for the most playoff appearances and also ranks second in all-time postseason scoring with 28.8 points per game.

He has the most playoff wins of any player, the bulk of which came in his run of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2018. During that time, LeBron James had a record of 114-54 and a win percentage of 68%.

He dominated the East while with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat and throughout his 49 series matchups, has helped to sweep 14 of his opponents.

If he is able to guide the LA Lakers to another Finals series, it could be the greatest achievement of LeBron James' career, considering their seeding. One thing is for sure, though, he is likely to stretch his playoff win and appearance record.

The closest active player behind him in both categories is somebody who knows James best - Andre Iguodala - who has played in 166 postseason games and won 103.