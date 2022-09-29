What is Major League Pickleball? Looking at the rules and regulations of the sport LeBron James is interested in investing in

There are reports that LeBron James and several other NBA players are looking to invest in a pro pickleball team. Major League Pickleball officially launched in 2021. MLP is the first pro league that gives the sport more competitiveness globally. Although there have been numerous tournaments in the past, MLP aims to take pickleball to the next level.

What exactly is pickleball? It's currently the fastest-growing sport in America. Pickleball is a hybrid mix of tennis, ping pong and badminton. The sport is played on a badminton-sized court, while the net is around two inches shorter than a tennis net. Players utilize a paddle larger than a ping pong racket while hitting a ball identically as big as a tennis ball.

Like every other racket sport, Pickleball can be played in either doubles or singles. The majority of the sport's rules are similar to table tennis rules. Servers need to hit the ball underhanded while sending them across the court. Upon serving, players can only return after the first bounce. As the match continues, players can hit the ball if it doesn't reach two bounces.

Pickleball is a relatively easy sport but is ironically one of the most competitive. It doesn't involve physical contact, which makes it less injury prone. According to pro players, people of any age can learn the sport within five minutes and hop right into a match immediately after.

LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, and more to invest in a Pro Pickleball Team

A consortium of investors bought one of the four expansion teams joining the rapidly growing pickleball league next season. The group was fronted by LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love. The number of clubs in MLP will increase by four for the upcoming season. The league now has 16 teams.

The first professional pickleball league in the United States is called Major League Pickleball or MLP. The league's expansion created the opportunity for LeBron James and company to invest in the new league.

According to a study by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball was played by about 4.8 million people in the United States in 2017. By 2030, MLP wants that number to reach 40 million.

MLP will gain more traction, especially now that LeBron James is involved. It's a win-win situation for both parties. MLP gets to promote their league and the sport, while LeBron's investment could quickly grow.

