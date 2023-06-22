What are Marcus Smart's contract details with the Grizzlies? Taking a closer look at the salary, endorsements and more

The Boston Celtics are reportedly trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal featuring the Washington Wizards. The Celtics will acquire Kristaps Porzingis, the 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, the Wizards receive Tyus Jones, and the Grizzlies will get Smart.

The Grizzlies will have Smart with three years left on his contract. The Celtics had signed him on a four-year $77 million extension in the 2022 offseason.

Marcus Smart's contract with the Memphis Grizzlies will be a three-year $49.2 million deal. He will earn $18.5 million in the upcoming season, with an addition of a trade bonus of $1 million or 15% of his salary. Smart will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

There's no substantial information available about Smart's investments and endorsements.

Marcus Smart's move to Memphis Grizzlies comes as a surprise

The Boston Celtics have made one of the boldest moves in recent years by trading a significant piece like Marcus Smart. The veteran guard was crucial to their system, especially defensively. He helped give them an identity amid their resurgence midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.

Smart was crucial in the team's return to the finals and as perennial contenders. The rest of the Celtics adapted to his style of play, bringing energy and intensity consistently to the court. He was among the locker room leaders.

Smart was part of the trade rumors for several offseason until 2021. However, he looked like someone the Celtics would've stuck with in the long run since then. They surprisingly took a U-turn on that stance to further bolster their offense.

The Boston Celtics aggressively pursued Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. They engaged in a three-team trade with LA Clippers before the Memphis Grizzlies, with Malcolm Brogdon as the centerpiece of the deal instead of Smart.

However, the Clippers blocked the trade after raising concerns about Brogdon's recent injury. The Celtics and Wizards stayed adamant about getting a deal done, leading them to include the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade and parting ways with Marcus Smart.

The Grizzlies get the veteran locker room leader they desperately needed with Smart. His defense and leadership could help Memphis against their veteran rival teams. Smart comes to Memphis having made five conference finals, including a finals appearance. He's also a former DPOY award winner and three All-Defensive First-Team honors.

