What was Michael Jordan's shooting percentage during his NBA career? Looking at the efficiency statistics of the basketball legend

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players ever to play the game of basketball.

He spent 15 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls in 13 of them, while spending his final two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Jordan is still connected with the league and is now a majority-stake owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Although the league has evolved over time (with different eras playing different brands of basketball), Jordan is always in the conversation for being the greatest.

His ability to create offense for himself, his overall basketball IQ and defensive intensity helped him lead the Chicago Bulls to six titles during his 13-year-stay with the team.

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has been an efficient shooter, putting up points in a hurry. In 15 seasons, he has played 1072 regular-season games and amassed 32,292 points – while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The three-point shot was not relied upon as much as it is today, but Jordan was able to efficiently extend his range – with a career 3P% of 32.7.

Michael Jordan’s best season in terms of shooting percentage was in the 1990-91 season, when he shot 53.9% from the field in 82 games. Jordan was the league’s scoring leader that season, with an average of 31.5 points per game.

The subsequent postseason ended up being the first time Jordan was crowned an NBA champion.

Jordan’s best time from beyond the arc came in the 1995-96 season, which marked the start of his second three-peat. He shot 42.7% from the three-point line, converting 111 shots from deep.

The league adapted to the three-point shot but Michael Jordan still managed to deliver. He made the same number of three-pointers in the following season – but took 37 attempts more.

How efficient was Michael Jordan in the playoffs?

Michael Jordan is famous for being perfect in the NBA Finals, securing the bag in all six of his appearances. He furthered his claim to dominance by getting those wins in the form of three-peats. Jordan almost always had another gear to switch into once the regular season was done.

Jordan’s best shooting performance in the postseason was in the 1988 playoffs, when he was just 24 years old. He started that edition with a 50-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to average 36.3 points – while shooting 53.1% from the field. Despite Jordan’s heroics, the Bulls were outclassed by the Detroit Pistons in five games.

In the 1996 playoffs, when Jordan was already a three-time champion, his postseason gear was turned on again. He averaged 30.7 points in 18 games, while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

His ability to switch between drives and three-pointers had the defense on their toes. Jordan and the Bulls beat the Seattle Supersonics in the finals, claiming their fourth title together.

