NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly finalizing a contract extension, securing his position until the end of the decade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Entering his 10th year as league Commissioner, Silver's extension will keep him in the position until the end of the decade.

"BREAKING: NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that's expected to take him through the end of the decade, sources tell ESPN."

Expected to be tackled by Silver in his extension are negotiations of a new media rights deal and navigating potential league expansion.

There's no exact amount on how much increase Silver will have on his extension, but he has been earning an annual salary of $10 million. That makes him the highest-paid commissioner across the four major North American sports.

Adam Silver's tenure so far since taking over as NBA Commissioner in 2014

Adam Silver became the NBA Commissioner after being endorsed by David Stern in October 2012, taking over on Feb. 1, 2014. He has served as the deputy commissioner behind David Stern for eight years, making him the consensus choice to take over.

In November 2014, Silver expressed support for legalized sports betting in a New York Times op-ed. He swiftly addressed the racist remarks of Clippers owner Donald Sterling in April 2014, resulting in the latter's lifetime ban and a $2.5 million fine.

Silver negotiated two collective bargaining agreements, with the latest securing labor peace until the 2029-30 season. His strategic initiatives significantly boosted league revenue, evident in the substantial rise of the team salary cap from $63 million a decade ago to $136 million this season.

The 2019 incident involving Rockets GM Daryl Morey's tweet on Hong Kong strained relations with China, but Silver defended freedom of expression.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, he suspended the NBA season before concluding it later in a controlled environment.

In the 2023-24 season, the NBA Commissioner implemented the NBA In-Season Tournament, with the L Lakers emerging as the inaugural champions. This strategic initiative aimed to capture viewer interest early in the season, fostering a competitive atmosphere without relying solely on the playoffs to generate excitement.

Silver was also instrumental in scaling back draft incentives for the worst teams.t Te NBA Board of Governors has approved draft lottery reforms starting from the 2019 draft, reducing the significant advantage previously held by the team with the worst record from 25 percent to 14 percent for the top pick.

Adam Silver has received recognition, including being ranked the most influential person in sports business in 2016 and earning various accolades for his leadership. Active in philanthropy, Silver serves on boards, contributing to his influence beyond basketball.

