What did NBA referee Tony Brothers say about ruling LeBron James’ shot as a 2-pointer? Closer look at controversial call

As LeBron James and LA Lakers fans continue to raise a howl over what they deemed a ‘questionable’ ruling late in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, game officials explained how they arrived at the call.

During the Pool Report interview following the game, Tony Brothers explained his decision to rule a game-tying three-pointer by James as just a two-point basket.

The veteran game official said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The play was ruled a two-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn’t clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a two to a three, and that’s why it stood as a two-point field goal.”

The play in question came as the game clock ticked away and the Lakers trailed by three points, 107-104. Off a defensive rebound, James received the ball, sped to their side of the court, pulled up for a three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and made it.

The shot was reviewed immediately after and following a discussion among themselves, game officials ruled the shot as only a two-point basket, giving the Timberwolves a one-point lead, 107-106.

In the ensuing play, Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards was fouled but split his free throws. James made an attempt at the basket as time expired but his shot was off the mark.

The controversial call nipped in the bud the spirited fightback that the Lakers put up against the Timberwolves on LeBron James’ 39th birthday.

LeBron James and Lakers’ struggles continue with loss to Minnesota

The struggles of LeBron James and the LA Lakers of late continued with their tough 108-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Saturday.

The defeat was their seventh in their last 10 games and kept them barely above the .500 mark in the ongoing season with a 17-16 record.

James said players going in and out of the roster primarily because of injuries have stymied their ability to fully soar and compete against the top teams in the league.

In one of his recent interviews, he said:

"I don't think we're where we wanna be to be able to compete against the top teams."

Expand Tweet

Against the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves on Saturday, the Lakers competed for the most part, only to lose steam late in the game.

They tried to rally back in the closing seconds, led by LeBron James but they fell short in their push. This became worse with the overturned game-tying three-pointer by ‘The King’ with 2.3 seconds left, to slump to the defeat.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 33 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. James had 26 points and six assists.

The next game for the Lakers is a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Eve.