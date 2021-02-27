NBA 2020-21: Best 5-Man lineups from this season

As the NBA approaches its mid-season break, fans are beginning to gauge where their side may finish come the end of the 2020-21 season. In such a disrupted season, lineups have been rotated quite frequently, though some have been able to consistently perform at a high level when getting consistent minutes together.

For this article, we've delved into the NBA's stats to find out which 5-man lineup is performing the best over the first half of the season.

To get a realistic result, we placed filters that meant the lineups would have to have played at least 15 games together and over 150 minutes on the floor. Let's take a look at who the the NBA's best five's are, some of which may come as a surprise.

2020-21 NBA Season: What are the league's best 5-man lineups?

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

J. Embiid, B. Simmons, S.Curry, D.Green, T. Harris

Joel Embiid has helped lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the top of the East

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant atop the Eastern Conference this season and with their regular starting 5, sit fifth in our rankings. Coach Doc Rivers has been fairly settled on his starting lineup and have the most amount of minutes together on the floor out of our top-5 with 367.

Their net rating is currently +14 with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris enjoying stellar scoring years alongside Ben Simmons' 15.7 points per game. Simmons has not only helped to run the Sixers' offense but has led their defensive effort, with Philadelphia currently sitting 5th in the NBA.

Simmons is averaging 1.6 steals a game while Seth Curry has proven to be a vital acquisition while offloading Josh Richardson in the offseason. Curry is averaging a career-high 13 points per game and is shooting at a personal best 46.8% from beyond the 3-point line.

#4 Utah Jazz

D. Mitchell, M. Conley, R. Gobert, R. O'Neale, B. Bogdanovic

The Utah Jazz have been far and away the NBA's best side this season, therefore it is no surprise to see their regular starters in our top 5. Avoiding injuries, the Jazz have put together some stunning winning runs and have won 9 of their last 10, including beating the Lakers and 76ers.

The Jazz have a top-5 offense and defense, with this lineup producing a net rating of 15.1. Even beyond their starters, the Jazz' bench has been unbelieveable so far, with Jordan Clarkson a shoe-in for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were just named NBA All-Star reserves with Jazz fans frustrated that Mike Conley didn't earn a better look-in. 6 of their players are averaging double figures in points while this starting lineup are all shooting at over 42% from the field. If they are able to stay healthy, we could easily see this Jazz side competing in the NBA Finals.

#3 Sacramento Kings

H. Barnes, R. Holmes, D. Fox, B. Hield, T. Haliburton

Sacramento Kings stars De'Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes

Our first surprise entry into this list is a Sacramento Kings 5 who have played in 23 games together and have a net rating of +16.8. If they were to take to the floor more often perhaps the Kings would have a better NBA record as, currently, Sacremento have been toying with different lineups and have lost 9 on the bounce.

Haliburton is yet another young Kings star to help build the franchise in the coming years with the rookie averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals so far. De'Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes are putting up career-high points while Harrison Barnes is providing consistent points, putting up 16.1 per matchup.

#2 LA Clippers

K. Leonard, P. George, P. Beverley, N. Batum, S. Ibaka

It's no surprise to see this LA Clippers side 2nd in our list, with Ty Lue's team boasting the NBA's 2nd-best record. This five have the best defensive rating of any in our list, while contributing to the Clippers' offensive rating which also stands at second in the league.

Despite injuries to Beverley, Leonard and George, the Clippers regular five have played in 16 games together. This includes a dominant win over the Wizards this week in which George and Leonard combined for 62 points.

This was followed by a decisive victory over the Utah Jazz last weekend that could be a precursor for the NBA Western Conference Finals.

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

D. Lillard, R. Covington, G. Trent Jr., E. Kanter, D. Jones Jr.

The NBA's best 5-man lineup belongs to the Portland Trail Blazers, boasting an offensive rating of 133.3 and net rating of 21 to top off our list.

Damian Lillard leads the way for the Trail Blazers once again, averaging 29.6 points and 8 assists. Without his regular backcourt partner, Gary Trent Jr. has stepped up and dominated at shooting guard for Portland. His performances have even earned him mentions as a contender for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, almost doubling his points from last season with 15.3 currently per game.

It was Dame-time once again as the Portland Trail Blazers held on for the 126-124 win ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/4FTIJHVsyo — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 18, 2021

Enes Kanter has been a welcome return for Portland fans with Jusuf Nurkic out injured. Kanter is averaging a double-double despite starting only 19 of 31 games played, putting up 11.7 points and 11.4 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers' Achilles heel in the past has been their ill-timed injuries. However, if they are able to keep this five healthy and welcome McCollum back into the side, they have a real opportunity to finish with home court advantage this season.