What NBA team is DeAndre Jordan on? Looking at the likeliest landing spot for the former Brooklyn Nets center

Earlier today, the Detroit Pistons officially announced the trade deal that sent Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya to the Nets in exchange for DeAndre Jordan, four future second-round picks and almost $6 million in cash considerations. The Detroit Pistons were in a delicate position with respect to contracts and had 16 guaranteed contracts despite a league maximum of 15.

As a result, DeAndre Jordan has reportedly been bought out, with his two-year contract expected to be worth around $20 million. The 2017 All-Star is reportedly looking to move to LA Lakers after clearing waivers with the Pistons. This will not only solve the Detroit Pistons’ problem with respect to guaranteed contracts, it leaves them with an opening that they can fill in the coming days. In this article, we look at the team DeAndre Jordan is expected to play for, in the upcoming season.

Which NBA team is DeAndre Jordan on? Looking at his likeliest landing spot after being bought out by Detroit Pistons

According to USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt, DeAndre Jordan intends to become the latest NBA veteran to join the LA Lakers, after a summer in which they have acquired eight players aged 32 or more. The Brooklyn Nets agreed to send DeAndre Jordan to the Pistons along with four future second-round picks and exactly $5.78 million in cash considerations.

However, multiple reports have confirmed that DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the LA Lakers once he clears waivers with the Detroit Pistons. The Brooklyn Nets had frozen out DeAndre Jordan at center for the likes of Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton towards the end of the season and have acquired center Jahlil Okafor as well. He is expected to join the rotation behind Blake Griffin and Claston.

Regardless, the LA Lakers have emerged as the likeliest landing spot for DeAndre Jordan since being bought out. The Lakers were rumored to be considering moving Anthony Davis to the center in order to accommodate Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.

However, they also have the likes of Dwight Howard and Marc Gasol, with DeAndre Jordan expected to join the rotation alongside the two veterans. Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season and is expected to return to Los Angeles after spending nearly ten years playing the LA Clippers towards the start of his career.

The 2017 All-Star will join a star-studded lineup with multiple veterans at the center position, and was also initially linked to other teams such as the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics.

