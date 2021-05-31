What next for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat are the first team to be eliminated from the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks outplayed the Heat and swept them in four games. Jimmy Butler and his team were abysmal with shooting and were lackadaisical on the defensive end. Their tame exit was particularly surprising as they made the NBA Finals just last year.

The Miami Heat now face some serious questions in the offseason. Their exit was quite concerning as they couldn't even salvage one game. Not only did Butler and Bam Adebayo perform atrociously, but even the younger players were not in their element. The Heat getting swept has led to fans and analysts questioning whether last season's playoff run was a fluke due to the fan-less Orlando bubble.

Miami Heat's major areas of concern

The Miami Heat getting swept has exposed some major flaws in their game. To begin with, the team lacks in the rebounding department. They ranked 29th in the league in rebounding this season. Miami was outrebounded by the Milwaukee Bucks in all four games of the series by drastic margins. In the four games, the rebounding difference was 51-64, 36-61, 42-55, and 40-56. A lack of offensive boards and second chance opportunities eventually hurt them and led to their demise.

Bucks already with six offensive rebounds, and four came on that possession. Heat has one offensive rebound. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 28, 2021

There has been chatter about moving Bam Adebayo into the power forward position. He was listed at the 'four' spot last season, and at 6-foot-9, he will make a better power forward than a center. Adebayo gets easily bullied by other big men in the paint and he cannot muscle his way against some of the stronger centers in the league. Getting a bonafide center should be a priority for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat also lacked shooting. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson couldn't handle the playoff pressure in front of a crowd and didn't show signs of their performances from last season's playoffs. They had one amazing shooting night in Game 1 and shot 30% from the three point line in the final three games.

Most importantly, their star player Jimmy Butler was just a shell of himself. He shot just 29.7% from the field in the series and 26.7% from the three point line. In the minutes he played, the Miami Heat were outscored every time. Moreover, he had the worst +/- of any player in the NBA playoffs with a -86.

Butler made 32-of-62 FG attempts in 2020.

True shooting percentage of 68.2%



Butler made 19-of-64 FG attempts in 2021.

True shooting percentage of 39.4%



Miami was outscored by 86 points (!!) in the 154 minutes Jimmy Butler was on the floor in the Bucks 4-game sweep — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 30, 2021

Miami Heat's priorities in the offseason

With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler playing like shells of themselves, coach Eric Spoelstra took the blame for not implementing the right strategies and getting them in their comfort zone. The Miami Heat severely lacked a third option as the rest of the roster was unable to buy a bucket.

Famous Miami Heat writer Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel spoke about the Heat's offseason goals and how they need to get another player,

"...for Bam, he is 23. What the Heat paid for is continued growth. They have gotten that and will continue to get that...There were similar questions about a foundation of Giannis and Middleton, and then Jrue Holiday came along. What will define Bam and Jimmy going forward may well be the Heat’s third wheel."

Victor Oladipo's injury history makes him an unreliable piece for the roster. Although he is talented enough to be the third wheel missing on this team, we will have to wait until next season.

The Miami Heat are expected to be active in the 2021 NBA free agency market. If Kawhi Leonard's postseason run with the LA Clippers ends in an early exit, he is expected to consider his final year player option. According to reports, Butler and Leonard's friendship is expected to incline the latter towards Miami.

Miami Heat Should 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agencyhttps://t.co/1BexGrtwqM — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) May 13, 2021

However, a point of concern for the Miami Heat is star forward Jimmy Butler. As mentioned earlier, he had the worst postseason run of any player in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He had the worst +/- in the league and averaged 14.3 points per game on 29% shooting. The Heat front office has a decision to make regarding his contract extension and whether they are ready to commit to another multi-million deal for an added four years, well into Butler's late-30s.

Heat face a potential $181 million decision this offseason on locking in Jimmy Butler through age 36. https://t.co/9OMT3bpIUn — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 30, 2021

Reason to be optimistic and what to expect next season

Despite this early playoff exit, the Miami Heat, as presently constructed, are close to a championship run. Adebayo is 23 years old, Herro is 21, Kendrick Nunn is 25 and Robinson is 27. They have a host of young players developing at a good pace and they certainly have a bright future. The Heat also have a bunch of veterans like Butler, Udonis Haslem, Andre Iguodala and Goran Dragic who have guided this team quite well.

If the Miami Heat make the necessary additions in the offseason, we should expect a great campaign from them next season. Given the situation in the Eastern Conference, it is unlikely that they will end up in the top 4 of the playoff bracket but will certainly make the playoffs at least.

Bam Adebayo has addressed concerns regarding his shooting and has acknowledged that he will work on his three-point shot. Butler is certainly expected to be motivated next year and come out a much better player. Herro, Nunn and Robinson are also improving with every passing season and will have significant experience under their belt next year.

