What were Nike's 4 conditions for Michael Jordan's rookie year? Taking a look at how Bulls legend ticked all including $100 million in shoe sales

Michael Jordan proved he was an elite star in the making when he surpassed Nike's all four conditions in his rookie year. When the young Chicago Bulls star inked a deal with the sports giant in his first season in 1984, Nike had four clauses as part of their agreement for Jordan. In what was a show of dominance, the 21-year-old checked all four boxes.

In their clause, he either had to win Rookie of the Year, average 20 points per game, become an NBA All-Star, or make $4 million in sales of his shoes in a year.

Such was Jordan's breakout season, that he hit all four conditions in his rookie year. He averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists that saw him earn Rookie of the Year. The consistent run in the regular season also saw him being named to the All-Star roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As for the final condition, Michael Jordan's meteoric rise in the league also resulted in Nike raking in $100 million in their sale of his Air Jordans — a mammoth number compared to the $4 million.

Michael Jordan's stellar rookie season rocketed Nike's shoe sales

Michael Jordan was selected by the Chicago Bulls as the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, which also comprised stars who would go on to become iconic players in the future. Hakeem Olajuwon (1st overall), Charles Barkley (5th overall), and John Stockton (16th overall) were all names who would become the cornerstones of the franchises they played for.

But Jordan outshone all of the players in his draft class, In his debut against the Washington Bullets, he notched up 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. He bettered those numbers in his second game against the Milwaukee Bucks by recording 37 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.

In the end, Jordan scored the league's highest number of points (2,313) in the 1984–85 NBA season, making him an NBA All-Star in his maiden season and earning him the 1985 Rookie of the Year.

Benefiting from this was Nike as they pocketed $100 million, way more than what they expected from his Air Jordans.

To cap off, Michael Jordan ended his career as a six-time NBA champion, a six-time NBA Finals MVP, and a five-time league MVP. His illustrious career saw him be an All-Star 14 times, win Defensive Player of the Year in 1998, and make the All-Defensive teams nine times.

This ensured that Nike and the Chicago Bulls legend would have a lasting partnership that continues to date.