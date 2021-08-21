What is Paul George’s expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Paul George had a highly impressive 2020-21 NBA season for the LA Clippers. The Clippers were knocked out in the Western Conference Finals by the Phoenix Suns despite looking set to post another fightback. The LA Clippers came from behind in both their Playoff series this year but fell short against the Suns after their best player Kawhi Leonard was injured.

Regardless, Paul George’s individual performances throughout the year were elite, as he raised his game for the Playoffs considerably and proved that he could be the star of the team in Leonard’s absence. In this article, we look at the expected overall rating for Paul George in NBA 2K22.

Paul George promised a bounce back year after hearing he's an 88 in 'NBA 2K21' https://t.co/Kw1ykSIufg — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 22, 2020

What will Paul George’s NBA 2K22 rating be?

In NBA 2K21, Paul George had an overall rating of 88 with a build of a 2-Way Scoring Machine. George has often been criticized for his lackluster performances during the Playoffs. This year, however, he emerged as the leader of the LA Clippers team in Kawhi Leonard’s absence and raised his game during the Playoffs, something the statistics show as well.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in action for the LA Clippers

Through the regular season, George averaged 23.3 points, 5.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He shot at over 41% from the 3-point zone and registered his best ever efficiency of 55.7% overall. During the playoffs, George managed to average 26.9 points with 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, showing marked improvement in offensive output and helping his team post incredible comebacks against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

His overall performance is set to have a positive impact on NBA 2K22 ratings as well. George can be expected to register an improvement in both offensive and defensive stats which should help him become a 90+ player in the latest game of the series. Hence, Paul George is expected to have an overall rating of 91 in NBA 2K22.

Clippers NBA 2K21 Ratings, per https://t.co/8IDt5F0vCT:



Kawhi Leonard 96

Paul George 90

Montrezl Harrell 82

Lou Will 81

Marcus Morris 79

Pat Beverley 78

Ivica Zubac 78

Reggie Jackson 76

Landry Shamet 74

Pat-Pat 74

JaMychal Green 72

Joakim Noah 72

Kabengele 72

Mann 71

McGruder 71 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 5, 2020

The overall official ratings are expected to be released in the coming days, with NBA 2K22 itself releasing on September 10th. Hence, fans have to wait just around 20 days in order to find out if, and by how much Paul George’s overall will be increased.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar