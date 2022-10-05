What are the results of the recently conducted NBA App GM survey? Here are all the details

The annual NBA GM survey was released on Tuesday, October 4. In the survey, general managers from around the league shared their thoughts regarding players, teams and their predictions for next season. The survey includes several questions. Some of them are specific, such as which player is the most athletic.

NBA GM survey reveals title favorites

Last season, 72% of general managers around the league picked the Brooklyn Nets to win it all. The Nets, however, ended up getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

This year, GMs do not heavily favor any team. Still, the Milwaukee Bucks separated themselves from the pack, as 43% of NBA's decision-makers believe they will win it all next season.

The Golden State Warriors were picked by 25% of general managers. The LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics also received votes.

When it comes to the Eastern Conference, here are the final rankings of the recent GM survey:

Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Philadephia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers

The situation is much more intense in the West as the Clippers received slightly more votes than the Warriors. Based on the GM survey, here are the team rankings for the conference:

LA Clippers Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves LA Lakers New Orleans Pelicans

The rankings only include the teams that received votes to finish in the top 4 by general managers. For example, the Sacramento Kings were not included in the list since no one picked them to finish so high in the West.

NBA general managers believe in Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been incredible, and it's no surprise that he was picked to be the next MVP in the recent GM survey. However, most general managers would select Giannis Antetokounmpo as a player to start a franchise with.

With 52% of the votes, Steph Curry was picked as the player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments. Curry was also selected as the best point guard in the league. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, was picked as the best small forward.

Devin Booker, who helped the Suns become one of the top teams in the league, received the most votes for the best shooting guard. Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic were picked as the best power forward and best center.

It's important to note that some players, like Doncic and Antetokounmpo, were listed in multiple positions. This is likely why Booker was picked over Doncic as the best shooting guard.

The latest NBA GM survey also reveals that many executives believe Evan Mobley will likely have a breakout season. Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson also received votes in this category.

Offseason moves

The new GM survey shows that several top-level personnel in the league believe that the Cavaliers did a great job this offseason. They also believe that the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell will make the most significant impact.

Malcolm Brogdon's deal with the Celtics was picked as the most underrated player acquisition. Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves was the most surprising move.

The GM survey also favors the Clippers, who are considered the most improved next season.

Rookies and defense

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and was selected by the Orlando Magic. The league's executives believe he will be the best rookie next year and the best player five years from now.

Regarding international players, Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected as the best international player in the league. Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic also received votes.

However, general managers also picked Victor Wembanyama as the best international player, not in the league. Wembanyama is projected to be the first overall pick next year, however.

Giannis is considered the best overall and most versatile defender in the NBA. Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo also received votes in these categories.

However, the executives believe that Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is the best perimeter defender. Rudy Gobert was picked as the best interior defender.

The GM survey considers the Celtics the best defensive team in the league.

Coaches, rule changes, and more

Despite leading the Miami Heat to many great seasons and several championships, Erik Spoelstra has never won the Coach of the Year award. However, a new GM survey shows that he's the best coach and has the best defensive schemes.

Steve Kerr of the Warriors is the best motivator and offensive coach. The Clippers' Tyronn Lue makes the best adjustments. General managers also believe in Darvin Ham. They think he will make a significant impact on the LA Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors received the most votes for the most fun team and the team with the most efficient offense. Steph Curry was picked as the best pure shooter, best clutch player and the player who moves the best without the ball.

The Toronto Raptors have the best home-court advantage, while the Brooklyn Nets will be the most unpredictable team next season. General managers believe that the Cavaliers have the best young core.

Ja Morant was selected as the most athletic player and fastest with the ball, while Chris Paul was the best leader. The survey also revealed that executives believe that LeBron James has the highest basketball IQ and that Jokic is the best passer.

General managers would also like to see some rule changes in the league. Most specifically, they believe coaches should retain the challenge if successful.

