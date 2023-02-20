What is Russell Westbrook's contract with LA Clippers? Salary, duration, and more

Russell Westbrook has found his next team. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the star floor general is staying in Los Angeles after all.

After completing a buyout with the Utah Jazz, Westbrook is set to sign with the LA Clippers once he clears waivers. Westbrook is set to finish buyout negotiations on his $47 million contract with the Jazz.

Of that $47 million, Westbrook reportedly had $13.2 million left on his contract for the 2022-23 season. Once that is finalized, Westbrook is expected to sign with the LA Clippers for a league minimum of $784,914. That will most likely result in a one-year deal, after which Westbrook will become a free agent this summer.

Russell Westbrook expected to sign with LA Clippers

Westbrook is staying home in Los Angeles

The LA Clippers are about to get a rather large boost to their rotation. Russell Westbrook will be staying in Los Angeles after weighing offers from other rival organizations.

It was reported that Westbrook was considering offers from the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. Instead, Westbrook joins a Clippers team that could become one of the squads to watch out for in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Although Westbrook's time with the Lakers was a rollercoaster of emotions, his play during the 2022-23 season gave some optimism. Westbrook has thrived playing before with former OKC Thunder teammate Paul George. The hope now is that Westbrook can find his groove again and regain his previous form.

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game with the LA Lakers this year in 52 games. Paul George and Westbrook last shared the court together as teammates during the 2018-19 season. During that year, Westbrook posted averages of 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.

The Clippers won’t need Westbrook to be that version of himself, but he could provide a serious boost to this team. Westbrook will slide in alongside superstar wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to give the Clippers another interesting wrinkle in the rotation. Los Angeles currently finds itself at 33-28 as they get ready for the second half of the NBA season.

