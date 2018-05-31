What's next for LeBron James: 4 possible destinations for the King

The possible trade destinations for one of the greatest basketball players ever - LeBron "The King" James.

LeBron James has been a lone "warrior" for Cleveland these playoffs. He is averaging a ridiculous 34 points per game (PPG), never mind the rest of the numbers. He has been the single most dominant force in basketball since Michael Jordan and some would say, Kobe Bryant. The King (James), is now raising questions as to whether or not he is the greatest to ever play the game. At the age of 33, he is still unstoppable and has averaged 41.3 minutes (MIN) per game, as he is all set to go up against the Golden State Warriors for a fourth consecutive time in the NBA Finals.

Speaking of the NBA Finals, a lot of questions have been raised on where LeBron will be next season. None would be surprised to see him leave the city he was drafted by for the second time in his career. The Cavs are aging and highly dependent on the King himself. Without Kevin Love, sometimes even LeBron's efforts fall short.

So, what are the prospective moves for James come next season?

The King will look to win his 4th NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors starting Friday, 1 June 2018

1. Stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Of course, this is an option! If the Cavs do somehow manage to win the NBA Championships this time around against the Golden State Warriors then that would definitely tempt LeBron to stay. It would help Cleveland acquire a couple more stars during the offseason, to refresh an old team.

Another reason for LeBron to stay with The Land could simply be his true love for Cleveland. After bringing the city its first-ever NBA title in 2016, King James may want to carry on his legacy.

Having said all of this, regardless of King James winning or losing a ring this year, he could still bid adieu to the Cleveland faithful. He is hungry (and rightfully so), for more NBA championships. He may want to move on to what may seem like greener pastures in hope of building on the three rings he has won so far in his illustrious and highly decorated career. The Cavaliers are up against it as they face off against the Warriors. It seems likely that the fourth ring that James is in search of is going to elude him this year as well.

Any team would welcome LeBron James with open arms but there are not too many teams that can afford his services. Another pressing question is which team would interest the King?