The Golden State Warriors squandered an excellent opportunity to close-out the series against the Sacramento Kings at home. Now, the team has to win Game 7 to stave off elimination and do so against the thunderous Sacramento crowd at the Golden1 Center on the road, where they have struggled to put together wins all season (11-30).

However, ahead of the decisive Game 7 on the road at Sacramento, the Warriors are not only looking at elimination, but also the possible end to their dynasty.

Nobody can even predict what's going to happen in the organization, what changes to are going to be brought in, in case the Dubs are to be eliminated.

The Championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in their 11th season together are looking to defend their NBA title and win an impeccable 5th championship in nine years and extend their dynasty.

However, due to various factors, the team is in a Win-or-Die situation in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.

Key factors the dubs need to focus on ahead of Game 7

Jordan Poole

Anyone who has watched the game can tell what a poor performance Poole displayed on the night the Warriors needed him the most. Although he played a significant role in the Championship win last season, he hasn't hit the mark this playoffs.

Poole was severely criticized for his ill-advised shots and decision making. This was one of the worst games of Poole's career.

It's safe to say that he won't be starting on Sunday. But the Warriors need him to step up and bring his offensive efficiency to the most important game of the season for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr is often criticized for his rotations and in-game decisions, and such criticisms most often come after frustrating losses. Kerr might make a change to the starting lineup, bringing Draymond back in, especially after Poole's performance.

Managing Steph's minutes has also been one of the key factors affecting the Warriors' losses this series. However, Kerr and his Warriors will have to find a way to get through this hurdle if he wants to extend his record of being unbeaten against Western Conference teams in the playoffs.

Kerr's soundbite after the Game 6 loss against the Kings at the Chase Center:

"It was a poor night for all of us, including me. We always say: we win together, we lose together. This was a team effort that includes players and coaches. The Kings outplayed us, outcoached us and deserved to win."

Offensive efficiency

In Game 6, the Warriors' displayed their sloppiest offense of the series, shooting 37.2% from the field and committing 18 turnovers. Their offensive efficiency was the worst since the 2016 finals.

The Dubs need to step up on the offensive end if they want to put up any fight against the NBA's best offense in the Sacramento Kings.

Game 7 scheduled on Sunday will decide who will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

