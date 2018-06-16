What should the Cleveland Cavaliers do with the 8th pick?

What should the Cavs do with their draft pick? Should they trade Kevin Love to get another one?

mihail.kancharlaa CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 14:12 IST

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

What should Cleveland do with their 8th pick? LeBron could possibly leave this summer which means that the Cavs may need to prepare for a post LeBron era again. The 8th pick won't give them a franchise changing player, however, it could give them a player to be part of the next core of Cleveland.

Should they trade some of their roster for another pick? Let's explore all of the options.

Draft Michael Porter Jr.

A 6'11 forward from Missouri was once considered the best player of his draft class. His scoring and ball-handling ability will make him be a handful on the offensive end. In high school, he racked up numerous accolades including Gatorade National Player of the Year and McDonald's All American game MVP.

However, he underwent back surgery this year and missed most of the college season, and when he did play he did not look great and dropped in the draft projections. When scouts are evaluating Porter, they are basing his talent off what he showed in High School but they are cautious with his back injury. He has the potential to be an All-Star and will be a good core piece for the Cavs moving forward if he is available with the 8th pick. He may not be available with this pick but if he is, the Cavs should draft him.