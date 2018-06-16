Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What should the Cleveland Cavaliers do with the 8th pick?

What should the Cavs do with their draft pick? Should they trade Kevin Love to get another one?

mihail.kancharlaa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 14:12 IST
103

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

What should Cleveland do with their 8th pick? LeBron could possibly leave this summer which means that the Cavs may need to prepare for a post LeBron era again. The 8th pick won't give them a franchise changing player, however, it could give them a player to be part of the next core of Cleveland.

Should they trade some of their roster for another pick? Let's explore all of the options.

Draft Michael Porter Jr.

A 6'11 forward from Missouri was once considered the best player of his draft class. His scoring and ball-handling ability will make him be a handful on the offensive end. In high school, he racked up numerous accolades including Gatorade National Player of the Year and McDonald's All American game MVP.

However, he underwent back surgery this year and missed most of the college season, and when he did play he did not look great and dropped in the draft projections. When scouts are evaluating Porter, they are basing his talent off what he showed in High School but they are cautious with his back injury. He has the potential to be an All-Star and will be a good core piece for the Cavs moving forward if he is available with the 8th pick. He may not be available with this pick but if he is, the Cavs should draft him.

Page 1 of 6 Next
NBA Draft Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James Kevin Love Leisure Reading NBA Trades
Where do the Cleveland Cavaliers go from here?
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers must do...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James Free Agency: 5 Reasons why LeBron James...
RELATED STORY
The 2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Players in Cleveland Cavaliers' franchise history
RELATED STORY
East Conf. Finals - Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers 83-96...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the Cleveland Cavaliers will stomp the...
RELATED STORY
East Conf. Finals - Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers 94-107...
RELATED STORY
Can the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Finals?
RELATED STORY
East Conf. Finals - Game 3: Boston Celtics 86-116...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us