"What is all that?": Heat legend Dwayne Wade once mocked LeBron James for using ice at a young age

LeBron James once had a cheeky shot taken at him for his recovery regimen by his teammate Dwyane Wade when the duo played together for the Miami Heat. While the latter was only trying to be funny, a look at James now as he enters year 21 shows how taking care of his body at 27 has given him the longevity he needs in the sport. As he turns 39 this season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still churn out impressive numbers for the side.

Roll back the clock during his time with the Heat, Wade poked fun at James for having ice bags wrapped around his knees.

"What are you doing? What is all that? You got all this ice on you like you 35."

11 years later, Wade has called time on his decorated career as a three-time NBA champion and a true Heat franchise legend.

James, who is three years younger than his former teammate, has continued to play with four titles to his name and has showed no signs of slowing down.

The last couple of seasons have seen James miss games due to his dodgy ankle issues, but despite the niggles and sprains, the four-time MVP has been consistent with his performances.

LeBron James spends around $1.5 million on his body, ensuring he stays primed for the NBA

In what doesn't come as a surprise, LeBron James spends an estimated 1.5 million dollars annually in taking care of his body's health, as revealed by his business partner and friend Maverick Carter.

His recovery and training centers around healthy eating and a workout routine that keeps him in top shape throughout the year. The results are out there to see as James has still maintained his explosiveness, strength and athleticism to be a Top 10 player in the league surrounded by younger talent.

In the 55 games he played last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. It was also the season where he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history.

With 'The King' confirming that he will be returning to the NBA for his 21st season, LeBron James has already begun putting in the work ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, and it remains to be seen if he can lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another championship.