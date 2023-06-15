What time does the 2023 NBA draft start? Timings, schedule, and other details

With the 2022 season coming to an end, all the teams are now focused on the upcoming NBA draft. This upcoming draft will change the fortunes of several teams.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It will showcase teams making selections for both Round 1 and Round 2. The first round will begin around 8 p.m. ET.

The draft will be aired on ABC (Round 1) and ESPN (Round 1 and Round 2), but it can also be streamed on Sling TV.

When was the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA draft lottery was held on May 16, 2023. The 14 teams that missed out on the playoffs participated in the draft lottery.

Each team was assigned odds to win the lottery. The percentage chances were as follows:

Team 1: 14.0% (Detroit)

Team 2: 14.0% (Houston)

Team 3: 14.0% (San-Antonio)

Team 4: 12.5% (Charlotte)

Team 5: 10.5% (Portland)

Team 6: 9.0% (Orlando)

Team 7: 6.8% (Indiana)

Team 8: 6.7% (Washington)

Team 9: 4.5% (Utah)

Team 10: 3.0% (Dallas)

Team 11: 1.8% (Chicago)

Team 12: 1.7% (Oklahoma City)

Team 13: 1.0% (Toronto)

Team 14: 0.5% (New Orleans)

The San Antonio Spurs were the winners of the 2023 draft lottery. They are expected to take Victor Wembanyama with the first pick of the draft. Here are the full results of the lottery:

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Chicago (to Orlando)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

How many picks are there in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft usually features two rounds with 30 picks in each, however, the 2023 edition will only feature 58 picks.

The reason for this is that the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls were forced to forfeit their second-round picks. They were found to have broken the NBA's tampering violations by engaging in discussions with free agents before the permitted date.

The Bulls engaged with Lonzo Ball's representatives, while the 76ers made contact with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House ahead of time.

This is not a common occurrence, but it has been happening more frequently in recent years. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat also faced penalties in 2022, while the 76ers will not feature a second-round pick in 2024 as well.

