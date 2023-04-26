What is Trae Young's nickname? How did he get it?

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s most clutch, cold-blooded players during his five-year career. That's why he goes by the nickname “Ice Trae.”

Most would agree that the nickname is fitting for Young, but not many know the origin of it. According to Young, the nickname was given to him by Migos rapper Quavo around the time he was drafted in 2018:

“Whenever I got drafted, (Quavo) kind of put it out there, and everybody started calling me it, and he started calling me it. So that's how it is,” Young said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Young added that he was a fan of Migos before they knew who he was:

“We've had stories. I've talked to them about those times before they knew me, and I was at their concerts,” Young said. “It's like a brotherly friendship now. And it's kind of cool. I always appreciate them for helping me and welcoming me to the city of Atlanta.”

Following his rookie season, Quavo even gifted Young a custom Ice Trae chain:

“To an incredible season, welcome to the A. Young, Rookie of the Year in my books. Straight from me and wifey. Ice Trae,” Quavo said.

Quavo’s nickname for Young has stuck ever since, as the star point guard is now commonly referred to as Ice Trae across the NBA community.

Trae Young hits game-winning 3-pointer to force Game 6 against Boston

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young

Trae Young once again proved why he goes by the nickname Ice Trae on Tuesday night.

He hit a 29-foot 3-pointer to win Game 5 of the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round series against Boston 119-117. Young also scored the Hawks’ final 14 points of the game, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists.

With the win, Atlanta forced a Game 6 against Boston, which takes place on Thursday in Atlanta, where the Hawks will have a chance to force a decider.

Also Read: "OWNS THE LEPRECHAUNS" - Hawks fans are going nuts as Trae Young hits a massive game-winner to force Game 6

Poll : 0 votes