What does UTIL mean in Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball? Exploring how it helps players in draft strategy

The 2023-24 regular season is just around the corner, with players of Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball preparing themselves for their draft strategies. With a new season starting in a few days, players will need a concise plan to get the best outcome for their rosters.

With that said, what does UTIL mean in Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball? According to Yahoo, UTIL refers to the utility position on a roster spot. It is a spot that can be used by any offensive player and position. Players can use this to their advantage by drafting a player to be placed in a versatile position/roster spot.

Benefits of using UTIL in Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball

When it comes to the performance of a team, this player's contributions will still be counted the same way as the other players on the team. Additionally, Yahoo also mentioned that even if a maximum number of games has been set in one's league, other restrictions and parameters will still be applied to the utility position.

The UTIL can be configured within the "League Settings" of Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball from the league's home page.

Moreover, a player to be placed in the utility position should be thoroughly done to maximize its benefits and potential for one's roster. Additional research may be done for this scenario to scout players' stats and how they usually perform in NBA fantasy basketball.

Players who are challenging to rank in Yahoo NBA fantasy basketball

According to Rotowire's Alex Barutha, there are certain players entering the 2023-24 season in an interesting position. Additionally, these are players with questionable or unexplored roles for their teams.

In relation to the use of the UTIL in Yahoo's fantasy basketball, these are players who can possibly be looked at once to be placed in that scenario during the draft.

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason on a two-year, $7.8 million contract. After an inconsistent showing with the Lakers, the nine-time All-Star still showed that he has a lot left in the tank after being traded to the Clippers last season.

With a full offseason now with his new team, Westbrook's production on the court will be interesting to see. He will start fresh, compared to the previous season. In the 21 games he played with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook put up 15.8 points (48.9% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range), 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Ben Simmons

Following the 42 games he played with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Ben Simmons will be alongside some new faces on the team. As Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant left during the trade dealine in 2022-23, Simmons can now look to contribute more.

The Nets will probably be playing with less pressure this season when compared to prior seasons. Simmons averaged 6.9 points (56.6% shooting), 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season.

John Collins

After six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, John Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz in the offseason. He will feature in the frontcourt spot alongside Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. During his time with the Hawks, Collins averaged 15.8 points (55.1% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range) and 8.0 rebounds per game.

His fit and role with the Utah Jazz has a promising potential, considering the offensive punch that he brings to the team. Additionally, his usage will also be another aspect to observe as he will be one of the many offensive options on the team.