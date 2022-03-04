“What y’all gonna say when he pass Karl and Kareem” - Shaquille O’Neal says he loves LeBron James, says a lot of people jump on him for no reason

To whom much is given, much is expected. LeBron James is the most talked about NBA player. While most are positives, others are trolls with negative comments. He has consistently performed beyond expectations, forging records as he goes on.

Reacting to the news that LBJ is looking to own an NBA team in Las Vegas and play with his son, Shaquille O'Neal said he supports that decision. On the "Big Shaq Podcast," O'Neal spoke about the hate the LA Lakers forward receives and said he "really loves LeBron."

"I don't like LeBron, I don't love LeBron, I really love LeBron," O'Neal said. "I've been with LeBron since he (was) 18. I've never down-talked LeBron, because a lot of people jump on him for no reason. In this world we live in, you look at numbers, and his numbers even pass everybody up."

He also talked about his closeness to the the James family and the good deeds he has done for his people. Refusing to jump on the train to bash James, Shaq asked what people will say if he surpasses the scoring record of Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"He done pass up the great Mike (Jordan)," O'Neal said. "He done pass up the great Kobe (Bryant). Two people left he got to pass up, so what y'all gonna say when he pass Karl and Kareem? I'm not jumping on that bandwagon. I know his mom, his family. He has done right for his people.

"He built a school, he never been in trouble, he plays the right way. This world we live (in), everybody got something to say. I don't have nothing to say. I wish him well. If he wants to go do that and be an owner and make history, do your thing. You wanna play with your son? Do your thing. I'm all for it."

LeBron James to own a Las Vegas NBA team as it looks to expand

The NBA has expanded multiple times in its history, with the last expansion being in 2004. The expansion draft saw the addition of the Charlotte Bobcats, now known as the Charlotte Hornets.

Over the years, rumors of expansion have arisen. According to Ringer founder Bill Simmons, the NBA will most likely expand into Seattle and Las Vegas. He revealed this on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," while also saying LeBron James and Fenway Group would try to secure the Vegas ownership.

"I have some intel," Simmons said. "I think the league is gonna expand to Vegas and to Seattle. I think the leading contender to get that Vegas team is that Fenway Sports Group. ... They've been circling different NBA teams for a while. I think they looked at Minnesota, and I think they're the leading contender to Vegas."

With the NBA taking a blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the expansion could see the league welcome an infusion of about $6.5 to $7.0 billion.

"Conversely, I think the NBA is looking at this going, we can add these huge expansion things," Simmons said. "I heard, combined, we're talking $6.5, 7.0 billion for the two teams."

