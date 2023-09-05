What is Zion Williamson's vertical? Does Pelicans star feature in top 10 verticals in the NBA?

Zion Williamson has an insane vertical. Williamson can leap unlike anyone his size.

He posted a stunning vertical of 45 inches during his college freshman combine in 2018. He was last listed at 6-foot-6, 284 pounds at the time, which makes the number even crazier.

While at Duke, the team had to change their equipment just to measure Williamson’s vertical. He was outjumping the original measurement tape, and the staff had to change the platform.

That number is good enough to be among the top five verticals in today’s NBA. Williamson was known for his thunderous dunks since high school, and he has taken that ability to the NBA.

Of course, most people haven't seen him jump recently. Williamson suffered an injury in January, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

Williamson ranks fifth amongst active NBA players on the list of max vertical leaps. All the players above him are of smaller frames than Williamson. Check out the list of the top 10 vertical jumps in today’s NBA.

Top Ten NBA vertical jumps

Keon Johnson - 48 inches

Dennis Smith Jr. - 48 inches

Zach LaVine - 46 inches

Derrick Jones Jr. - 46 inches

Zion Williamson - 45 inches

Andrew Wiggins - 44 inches

LeBron James - 44 inches

Julian Phillips - 43 inches

Donte DiVincenzo - 42 inches

Josh Okogie - 42 inches

How does Williamson compare to Michael Jordan?

Williamson has not quite reached the level of Michael Jordan. The G.O.A.T. is one of the greatest jumpers of all time, too.

Jordan posted a vertical of 48 inches while in the NBA. That mark has been tied but never topped officially. Jordan’s head was famously measured six inches above the rim at his highest point. The silhouette of Jordan jumping toward the rim is now an iconic logo recognizable around the world.

Williamson comes close but is behind His Airness by three inches. Maybe he could find those extra inches with a body transformation or some more strength.

Current Portland Trail Blazer Keon Johnson tied Jordan's mark during the 2021 NBA Combine. He hit 48 inches as well and is tied for the highest leaper in today’s NBA. Current Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. also showed off his leaping abilities early in his career.

Smith also tied Jordan’s legendary mark at 48 inches. The athletic guard has thrown down a few big slams during his up-and-down NBA career.

Perhaps there are some new up-and-coming high-flyers who may breach the 50-inch mark. But, for now, that mark has proven insurmountable.