When Charles Barkley believed it was 'destiny' to beat Michael Jordan's Bulls in '93

A solid case could be made that 1993 was the peak of Charles Barkley's storied and illustrious playing career. Barkley, or "Sir Charles" as he was known, finished with incredible numbers over the 1992-93 campaign, and showed no fear as the Phoenix Suns prepared to take on the Chicago Bulls in the franchise's second-ever NBA championship.

Coming into the 1993 NBA Finals, it could be argued that Charles Barkley and the Suns held the upper hand over a Michael Jordan-led Bulls team. The powerful forward had just edged out Jordan to win his first ever MVP crown (a decision that Jordan later admitted had irked him). The Suns had also finished with the best record in the NBA that season, winning 62 games.

It should have come as no surprise when the outspoken forward called on the basketball gods insisting that it was the Suns "destiny" to win the title. The Suns trailed 3-1 against a well-rounded Bulls roster in the 1993 championship. The odds were heavily against them, but Barkley remained unfazed. Following a memorable 108-98 Game 5 road win, Charles Barkley reiterated his belief that fate played a role in the Suns' victory.

"I believe it is our destiny to win the world championship. I have believed that for the last year, and I believe in my heart that we're going to win the world championship, and I told you that I don't care about being down 3-1," said Barkley

Barkley was speaking with well-known NBA reporter Ahmad Rashad at the United Center when he made the bold statement. Rashad seemed unconvinced, but Barkley insisted and remained firm.

"God wants us to win the world championship, I talked to him the other night," added Barkley.

Unfortunately for Barkley and his teammates, the Suns would on on to lose Game 6 of the heated series, giving Michael Jordan and Chicago their first three-peat.

Charles Barley has always been supremely confident. In many ways, that is how the 6-foot-6 forward reached some such tremendous heights over 16 seasons in the NBA. After being picked as the fifth overall pick in the 1984 draft, the Alabama native went on to be selected to the All-Star team on 11 occasions and was named to the All-NBA first team five times.

Barkley's No. 34 jersey was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers and Suns following his enormous contributions to both franchises.

Charles Barkley's former team the Phoenix Suns remain in search of their first-ever NBA championship

Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum in 1993. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Phoenix Suns were founded in 1968 and while the franchise had occasional periods of success, they remain in search of their first-ever NBA championship.

The team first flirted with an NBA title back in 1976, when a dangerous Paul Westphal-Alvan Adams one-two punch carried the Suns to the finals where they met the Boston Celtics.

Like many Western Conference teams during that era, the Suns were unable to overcome a loaded Celtics roster that included Hall of Famers John Havlicek, Dave Cowens, Charlie Scott and Jo Jo White.

Charles Barkley led a talented group that included Danny Ainge, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle all the way to the finals in 1993, before falling to the Bulls in six games.

In 2021, the Suns returned to the championship series with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton tasked with getting the team over the hump. This time, it was a Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks team that would deny Phoenix, winning the series in six games.

