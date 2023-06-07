When 'Doctor' Shaquille O'Neal hilariously suggested highly questionable 'Gas mathematics' to Kenny Smith: "When it gets to half, put $20"

Shaquille O'Neal might be one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, but that hasn't stopped him from receiving an elite education off the court. In 2016, Shaq graduated from Barry University with a doctorate degree with a focus on organizational learning and leadership.

Yet, for some reason, O'Neal tried to convince Kenny Smith that he could save money by filling his tank up by $20 every time it gets to half empty. Smith had noted how he was spending $80 per week on gas. Yet, for some reason, Shaq believed that he could halve that to $40 by filling up more frequently, despite the math not checking out.

"You're complaining about when it gets to 0; you're spending $80," O'Neal said. "When it gets to half, you put $20; then when it gets back to half, you put $20... If you let it get to zero, right? Monday through Friday, right? Then you gotta pay $80 to fill it back up? But if you let it get to half by Wednesday, then you pay $20 it gets back up to full. It's gonna be $20."

In the hilarious exchange, the rest of the TNT crew was pushing back on Shaquille O'Neal's calculations. However, the Hall of Fame big man stayed true to his statement, clearly believing he was sharing some secret knowledge.

Shaquille O'Neal leaves Charles Barkley speechless

During their playing careers, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley endured a heated rivalry. Both players have spoken of their disdain for one another during their playing days. However, since becoming colleagues for TNT, we have seen Shaq and Barkley grow into good friends.

On June 4, during TNT's coverage of the NBA Finals, Shaq left Barkley speechless as he praised his former rival.

"Chuck is the older brother that I never had," O'Neal said. "“I used to hate Charles. We were getting ready to get into a fight, and before I could get to the locker room and put my clothes on to go down to the locker room and see him, I get a call from his mother who said ‘don’t you hit my boy’ and I was like ‘who is this?’

"He's like the big brother I never had. I love him. I respect him. We fight. We argue. I have a little brother, I have teammates. Grant's seen me choke one of my teammates out. It's part of love."

After battling against each other for so many years, Barkley and Shaq are now an entertaining duo that many look forward to watching on gameday.

Furthermore, Shaquille O'Neal's words about Barkley were widely viewed as the nicest things he's ever said about his once rival.

