When Dwyane Wade showcased maturity by giving away $280,000 two years into his Heat career - "Not only is he gifted, he's very mature”

Dwyane Wade played for the Miami Heat for the majority of his career and won three championships with them. Over his lifetime, Wade has been able to swell his net worth to a staggering $170 million.

While Wade was an aggressive player on the court who was known for his electric playing style, he was a rather mature and put-together player off the court.

Entering his second NBA season back in 2005, Wade had already given 10% of his pretax salary ($280,000) to the Blood, Water and the Spirit Ministry in Chicago.

Then-Memphis Grizzlies coach Mike Fratello had high praise for the former Heat star in 2005 (via Si Vault):

"He's a special talent. Not only is he gifted, he's very mature and unselfish."

It is obvious that Wade was a highly skilled basketball player and one of the best guards in NBA history. This was most evident in the 2006 NBA Finals.

Wade was named the Finals MVP after averaging a stellar 34.7 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. This was arguably the peak of Dwyane Wade and cemented his place in NBA history.

Wade's humble nature made its way onto the court as well. His teammate Damon Jones was especially fond of Wade's playing style and had this to say (via SI Vault):

"This is a special, special kid. The main thing overlooked about him is his knowledge of the game. With all his talent, he's always playing it the right way. Guys love to play with people like that."

How did Dwyane Wade meet his first wife Siohvaughn Funches?

Dwyane Wade and his first wife

Dwyane Wade first met Siohvaughn Funches in high school. The two dated in high school and navigated their relationship in college. One year prior to Wade being selected in the 2003 NBA Draft, he married Funches. They had two kids together, Zaire and Zaya.

Wade recalled how he first met Funches when they were playing near his father's house just outside Chicago (via SI Vault):

"I didn't like her then and she didn't care much for me."

However, the two became friends and this set the foundations for their relationship:

"It makes it special when you were friends first because you learn how to talk to each other. And she's smarter than me too."

Dwyane Wade split up in 2007. What followed was a long and messy divorce process from which Wade eventually received custody of both the kids. The divorce was finalized in 2010.

