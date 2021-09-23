When is the first NBA preseason game for the 2021-22 season? Here's all you need to know

After a two-month wait, the NBA is finally back in action as teams start off with their pre-season routines starting on October 3. Training camps are expected to start leaguewide on September 28. NBA teams will also hold media day activities starting on September 27.

After the bubble during the 2019-20 season, players did not have enough time to re-cooperate for the next season, as there were not enough pre-season matches. This year, too, the league has announced a short pre-season that stretches from October 3 to October 15. During these the games, the coaches will make an effort to try out different line-ups and narrow it down before the start of the season. With the opening night, scheduled for October 19, this is also a chance for all the rosters to fill in those missing positions ahead of the season.

When does the 2021-22 NBA preseason begin?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The NBA pre-season for 2021-22 starts with a thrilling match between heavyweights Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. With both teams adding significant firepower during the off season, it will be very interesting to see what transpires during this game.

Many experts favor this encounter to be the NBA finals for this season, simply because of the overload of talent on both rosters. The Lakers will have the perfect chance to try out veterans Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo. Their pre-season includes one fixture against the Brooklyn Nets, two games against the Golden State Warriors, two against the Phoenix Suns and one game against the Sacramento Kings. The Purple and Gold play their first game of the regular season against the Golden State Warriors on October 20.

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking at pre-season as the perfect opportunity to get James Harden and Kyrie Irving back into the team after an injury lay-off. They start of the pre-season with a game against the Lakers and will then play Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves before once again facing Milwaukee in a repeat of the thrilling conference semis on the opening night, scheduled for October 19.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers date and match timings

Pre-season game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers is scheduled for October 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. It will be played at the iconic Staples Center amidst roaring fans.

Also Read

2021-22 NBA pre-season: Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers streaming details

The NBA has not released an official TV broadcast schedule for the season yet. However, the Lakers' local broadcaster Spectrum Sportsnet have confirmed that they will air all their pre-season games. Streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app. Fans will have to purchase the League Pass if they want to watch the games there.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar